Emvolon and Freepoint Commodities Announce Term Sheet for Strategic Collaboration for Renewable Methanol Production and Marketing

WOBURN, Mass. & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emvolon, Inc. (Emvolon), a Massachusetts-based innovator in renewable fuel and chemical production technology, and Freepoint Commodities LLC (Freepoint), a leading global commodities merchant, today announced their intention to enter into a long-term strategic collaboration to accelerate the production and distribution of renewable methanol. By combining Emvolon’s proprietary technology with Freepoint’s global market reach and logistics expertise, the collaboration aims to scale production and distribution of commercial volumes of renewable methanol, a low-carbon fuel valued for its sustainability.

Emvolon’s technology enables the conversion of methane-containing feed gas into renewable methanol at various sites, such as landfills, dairies, wastewater treatment facilities, and industrial flare gas locations. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas accounting for around 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions, with a global warming potential about 30 times worse than carbon dioxide. Emvolon’s modular chemical plants housed in 40-feet containers can be placed next to the waste source, thereby converting it into a high value liquid that can easily be transported to market. Emvolon cost effectively turns a source of emissions into a source of revenue.

This relationship would support low-carbon methanol offtake for industries like shipping, aviation, and specialty chemicals, targeting 6,000 Ton/yr by 2027 and scaling up to 50,000 Tons/yr by 2030, thereby contributing to the global energy transition.

Methanol has long been one of the most widely traded chemicals in the world, a USD 40 Billion/yr market. Recently, the market has experienced a rise in demand for renewable methanol. As per Argus Media, RED II compliant biomethanol is at more than $1000/ton, significant premium over fossil methanol. This increasing demand is largely driven by the shipping industry which has converted more than 250 ocean going vessels to run on renewable methanol under pressure from European Union and International Maritime Organization regulations providing penalties up to 380 $/ton for CO2 emitted by ships.

“We are thrilled with the potential Freepoint collaboration to bring our technology to market,” said Emmanuel Kasseris, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of Emvolon. “This partnership leverages Freepoint’s extensive experience in commodity markets to drive the adoption of renewable methanol, advancing a more sustainable energy future.”

“Freepoint is dedicated to promoting renewable energy solutions,” said Mark Lay, Managing Director at Freepoint. “Emvolon’s innovative and scalable technology aligns with our commitment to delivering sustainable products, and we are excited by the potential of this relationship between our companies.”

As global industries prioritize sustainability, renewable methanol’s low-carbon profile positions it as a key component of the energy transition either directly as a fuel or as a feedstock to other chemicals and fuels. Each of Emvolon and Freepoint are committed to scaling this essential fuel to support a cleaner, more sustainable economy.

About Emvolon Inc.

Founded in 2021 and launched from MIT, Emvolon helps hard-to-abate industries such as agriculture, aviation, energy, maritime and waste management power the global economy without producing emissions. The company’s patented technology converts greenhouse gas emissions into carbon-negative fuels and chemicals like green methanol and green ammonia onsite by repurposing mass-produced automotive engines as cost-effective, modular chemical plants. Learn more at emvolon.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

About Freepoint Commodities LLC

Founded in 2011, Freepoint is based in Stamford, CT with over 625 employees worldwide. Freepoint is a global merchant of physical commodities, providing customers with physical supply and logistics chain management and services, together with eco-friendly products and solutions. For more information visit https://www.freepoint.com/.