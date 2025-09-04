CSG Announces Contract Extension With Charter Communications

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) and Charter Communications today announce that they have signed a multi-year contract extension and expansion of their decades-long relationship. With this extension, CSG will continue as a revenue management and monetization partner for Charter through September 30, 2031, and will expand its support to include new areas of growth in Charter’s business.

“For more than 25 years, CSG has supported Charter teams in delivering innovative communications, entertainment and connectivity products and services,” said Mike Woods, EVP and President of North America Communications, Media and Technology, CSG. “We are honored to serve this industry leader into the next decade.”

As part of this expanded relationship, Charter will leverage CSG’s industry-leading, cloud-native SaaS platform, CSG Ascendon, for its seamless entertainment experience, which combines live TV with access to programmers’ streaming apps. Coupled with the CSG ACP billing platform, Ascendon will deliver the needed flexibility to support today’s digital entertainment services. Charter will continue to rely on CSG’s platforms to support its residential Internet, TV and home phone customer base.

Combining revenue and customer experience management capabilities with AI-powered analytics, CSG Ascendon is the ideal solution to power new digital offerings for leading global brands.

