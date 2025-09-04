Oakbridge Insurance Forms Strategic Partnership with Alliance Ag Risk Management, Expanding Agricultural Risk Expertise

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC, a top 50 independent insurance brokerage in the U.S., has announced a new partnership with Alliance Ag Risk Management, a Mississippi-based agency specializing in agricultural and crop risk management services.

Alliance Ag Risk Management serves as a trusted partner to the farmers and families that form the backbone of rural communities across the South. Led by CEO Cam Smith, Agency Partner Brian Montgomery, and CFO Blake Barksdale, the Alliance team shares a passion for agriculture and a deep respect for the people who work the land. The risk management services they provide go beyond insurance policies, bringing heart and expertise into client relationships to protect legacies and support livelihoods.

The partnership with Oakbridge marks a significant milestone in both organizations’ commitment to delivering high-impact solutions in specialized industries. Alliance brings decades of hands-on crop and farm insurance expertise, while Oakbridge provides the scale, support, and shared values to expand client services without compromising trusted partnerships or integrity.

“Our goal has never been to just sell policies. We manage financial risk with the same level of care and precision our clients bring to their land,” said Cam Smith, CEO of Alliance Ag Risk Management. “Alliance has always prioritized a culture of community, unwavering dedication, and faith within our workplace, and what impressed us most about Oakbridge was the respect for those values and what we’ve built here. They didn’t try to fit us into a box; they let us lead where we’re strong and supported us every step of the way.”

“This partnership reflects everything Oakbridge stands for,” said Matt James, CFO & Chief Acquisition Officer at Oakbridge. “Alliance Ag brings deep expertise, strong leadership, and genuine commitment to excellence that mirrors our own. Together, we’re positioned to lead the way in agribusiness insurance, an industry that demands knowledge, trust, and a long-term view.”

“Alliance’s reputation in the crop and ag space is exceptional, and their focus on client success resonates strongly with our mission,” added Robbie Smith, President & CEO of Oakbridge. “We are thrilled to welcome Cam, Brian, and the entire team to Oakbridge as we grow our agricultural footprint together.”

“This wasn’t just a transaction. It was a thoughtful relationship built on trust and a shared belief that doing right by our clients always comes first,” said Brian Montgomery, Partner at Alliance Ag Risk Management. “With Oakbridge, we’re gaining resources and reach without losing the heart of what makes our agency special.”

Together, Oakbridge and Alliance are redefining what risk management looks like for rural businesses, offering comprehensive solutions that combine traditional P&C offerings with highly specialized crop and ag coverage. The partnership supports Oakbridge’s broader goal of leading in key specialty areas, with agriculture as a cornerstone of that vision.

About Oakbridge Insurance

Oakbridge Insurance is a top 50 insurance brokerage in the U.S. and a leading regional insurance and risk management firm. Backed by a people-first culture and powered by a unique partnership model, Oakbridge delivers customized P&C, benefits, and specialty solutions across industries. Learn more at oakbridgeinsurance.com.

About Alliance Ag Risk Management

Alliance Ag Risk Management is a Starkville, Mississippi-based agency specializing in crop insurance and farm-focused financial risk management. Known for its deep industry insight and relationship-driven approach, Alliance helps farmers and agribusinesses protect their operations, manage uncertainty, and plan for generational success. Learn more at allianceagriskmanagement.com.