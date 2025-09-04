iniem and MCCS Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver End-to-End Global LNG and Natural Gas Project Services

HOUSTON & VANCOUVER, British Columbia & KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The iniem group (“iniem”), comprising affiliated but independent companies including Ogee Development Inc. (“OgeeDev”), Solaris Management Consultants Inc. (“Solaris”), and Capstone ITS Inc. (“Capstone ITS”), has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with MCCS International SDN. BHD. (“MCCS”) to establish a strategic partnership aimed at delivering end-to-end project services for the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas sectors.

This collaboration brings together more than 30 years of proven industry performance from both iniem and MCCS. The partnership is well-positioned to serve global energy clients across the entire project lifecycle. It will focus on early-stage project development, engineering, operational readiness, commissioning, sustaining capital, and workforce training services—providing seamless, technically robust, and cost-effective outcomes for clients worldwide.

“This partnership represents a powerful alignment of complementary strengths,” said Avi Salh, CEO of iniem. “By bringing together OgeeDev, Solaris, Capstone ITS, and MCCS, we are creating a world-class team capable of delivering complete LNG and natural gas project lifecycle services globally. We’re excited to collaborate with the MCCS team—proven industry leaders who share our values of integrity, innovation, and execution excellence.”

Tom Coleman, Chairman of MCCS, stated: “MCCS is proud to formalize this strategic partnership with iniem. Our collective experience and proven track record in project delivery and commissioning uniquely position us to meet the growing demand for safe, efficient, and timely project execution in the global LNG and natural gas space. We look forward to making a lasting impact together.”

About iniem group

The iniem group (“iniem”) comprises affiliated but independent companies, spanning consulting, engineering, construction, operations, and technology for full-scale energy execution. Services are independently contracted and delivered by each member company.

About MCCS International SDN. BHD.

MCCS International SDN. BHD. (“MCCS”) is based in Malaysia as a global service provider specializing in commissioning, completions management and operational readiness for complex energy infrastructure projects. With over 30 years of proven performance, MCCS has successfully delivered critical project phases across LNG, natural gas, petrochemical, and industrial sectors in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

MCCS offers tailored solutions across the full project lifecycle—from early planning through to start-up and operations—supporting clients with technical integrity, systemization strategies, flange management, leak testing, and workforce training. Known for its commitment to safety, efficiency, and execution excellence, MCCS empowers project owners and EPC contractors to achieve timely, high-quality outcomes in some of the world’s most demanding environments.