Walmart Celebrates Grand Opening of High-Tech Perishable Distribution Center in Wellford

WELLFORD, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walmart associates, elected officials and community leaders celebrated the grand opening of a new 725,000 square-foot perishable distribution center (PDC). The state-of-the-art facility is designed to receive and process fresh produce, eggs, dairy, meat and frozen goods for delivery to 180 Walmart stores.

Freshness Delivered Faster

“The opening of our new high-tech perishable distribution center, marks a major step forward in how we get fresher products to customers faster — whether that’s in-store, delivered to their home, or even restocking their refrigerator,” said Rob Montgomery, executive vice president, Supply Chain, Walmart U.S.

The Lyman area facility is the third of five new high-tech PDCs Walmart is opening nationwide, marking a significant milestone in the company’s supply chain transformation. These facilities leverage advanced automation to process more than double the volume of a traditional distribution center.

“South Carolina continues to lead in innovation and logistics, and Walmart’s investment in Spartanburg County is driving that momentum forward,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “Through advanced supply chain technology and a strong commitment to local sourcing, we’re proud to partner with Walmart to deliver fresh, affordable food to communities across our state and the region.”

Technology That Transforms Work

Walmart is reshaping associates’ work by integrating technology that removes some of their most physically demanding tasks. For example, robotics now handle the movement of cases on and off pallets, reducing the need for strenuous lifting.

Associates at the facility work alongside the high-tech systems that build store-specific pallets, ensuring fragile items like eggs and yogurt are placed toward the top, to minimize product damage. AI tracks every pallet to ensure accuracy and freshness. This technology also makes unloading at stores faster and easier, allowing store associates to spend more time helping customers.

The facility is home to more than 600 full-time Walmart associates with ongoing opportunities for career growth and development. Walmart is currently hiring a variety of roles, including automation equipment operators. Full-time positions qualify for Walmart’s total rewards and benefits plans, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, stock purchase plan and access to a tuition-paid college degree through Walmart’s Live Better U. For more information about career opportunities at Walmart, visit careers.walmart.com.

“We are thrilled to welcome Walmart to the Lyman community. Walmart’s new high-tech facility is a powerful investment in our future – creating hundreds of quality jobs and bringing lasting career opportunities across the Upstate,” said Lyman Mayor Glenn Greer. “This milestone not only strengthens Lyman but also positions our region for continuing economic growth in the coming years.”

Continued Investment in South Carolina

During the celebration, Walmart awarded $15,000 in grants to the following local non-profit organizations: local food pantry, Greer Relief; STEM-focused public school, Wellford Academy of Science and Technology; area soup kitchen, Breaking Bread for Jesus and foster care support provider, PS I Love You Ministries. In FYE 2024, Walmart stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation donated $16.8 million in cash and in-kind donations to local organizations in South Carolina.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.