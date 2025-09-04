Saint James Taps January Digital as Digital Media AOR to Power Next Chapter of Expansion

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saint James, the fastest-growing iced tea brand in the U.S., has chosen January Digital as its digital media agency. The move comes as the brand experiences rapid growth, strong consumer demand, and expanded retail distribution. January Digital began leading the brand’s paid media strategy earlier this year, executing a full-funnel approach across Amazon, Instacart, Meta, TikTok, and Google. In the first two months, the work delivered a 65% increase in ROAS, proving the impact of creating a unified media strategy for the vibrant tea line.

In the first two months, the work delivered a 65% increase in ROAS, proving the impact of creating a unified media strategy for the vibrant tea line. Share

“As Saint James continues to scale, it’s critical we have the right partners to help us navigate and accelerate our growth across every channel,” said Brad Neumann, Co-Founder and CEO of Saint James. “January Digital brings expertise in growing brands across every digital touchpoint, enabling us to take a refreshing, holistic approach. Their strategic support ensures we’re not only maximizing performance today, but building a foundation for sustainable, long-term success.”

“Working with Saint James has been incredible,” said Vic Drabicky, Founder and CEO of January Digital. “The combination of their clear vision and exceptional product with our strategic perspective and excellent execution is the foundation of an incredibly successful partnership. I’m excited to see what we are able to build together.”

With January Digital’s support, Saint James is set to reach more customers, strengthen its digital and retail presence, and continue its rise as a leader in the beverage space.

About Saint James

Saint James is the preeminent, sustainably packaged line of ready-to-drink iced teas crafted for the modern consumer seeking a refreshing, healthy beverage. Backed by industry veteran and co-founder of AriZona Iced Tea, John M. Ferolito, Saint James Tea combines certified organic, non-GMO freshly brewed tea leaves and all-natural fruit flavors to create a delicious, flavor packed iced tea that is rich in antioxidants. Available in six flavors with little to zero sugar, including Original Green Tea, Red Raspberry, Classic Lemon, Blood Orange and Hibiscus, Passion Fruit and Peach, and Pineapple and Mango, Saint James Teas can be purchased online at http://www.saintjamesicedtea.com and Amazon.

About January Digital

January Digital, the Marketing Leadership Company, solves business challenges through strategic consulting, media excellence, and actionable analytics. The company comprises January Digital, a media agency handling full-funnel media planning, execution, and optimization, January Consulting, offering strategic leadership to build successful client businesses, and now January Growth, offering performance media strategy and planning for high-growth brands. All work is supported by data and actionable insights, ensuring clients—including Steve Madden, Kendra Scott, Sakara, and amika—achieve maximum success. For more information, visit januarydigital.com.