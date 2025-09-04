Obsidian Solutions Group Secures Direct-to-Phase II SBIR Contract to Revolutionize Multi-Threat Detection with SensXR Wearable AI Technology

FREDERICKSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Obsidian Solutions Group LLC announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Direct-to-Phase II contract focused on SensXR: Accelerating Decision Cycles with Low-SWaP Wearable Edge-AI Sensor Fusion & PPE-Compatible HMI for Multi-Threat Detection to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on August 26, 2025, Obsidian Solutions Group LLC will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

“At Obsidian, we are dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that directly support the warfighter and strengthen our nation’s defense,” said Jim Wiley, President and Co-Founder of Obsidian Solutions Group. “This partnership with AFWERX allows us to advance SensXR technology and accelerate decision-making in complex environments, ultimately enhancing mission success and protecting those who serve.”

Founded in 2010, Obsidian Solutions Group is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned company headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA. Obsidian specializes in delivering innovative, mission-critical solutions to the DoD, the DoS, the IC, and the private sector through IT Transformation & Modernization, and Software Development. Obsidian integrates next-generation technologies, systems and expertise to enhance mission success and counter evolving global threats. With a commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, Obsidian provides responsive, high-value solutions to support national security and defense objectives.

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit afwerx.com.