INTX Insurance Software and PropertyLens Announce Integration to Power Smarter Underwriting

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INTX Insurance Software (INTX), a leading provider of end-to-end policy administration solutions for the P&C insurance industry, has partnered with PropertyLens, a cutting-edge real estate intelligence platform, to bring deeper, real-time property data directly into the insurance workflow. This new collaboration enhances how insurance carriers and MGAs assess risk, manage policies, and make data-driven decisions.

By integrating PropertyLens’s comprehensive property datasets into the INTX platform, underwriters and operations teams can access accurate structure details, historical data, and risk indicators—without toggling between systems. The result is faster quoting, better-informed underwriting, and more streamlined policy management, all from within a single unified environment.

“PropertyLens brings tremendous value to our platform,” said Robert Lewis, CEO of INTX. “By embedding their robust property intelligence directly into our system, we’re helping insurers and MGAs make smarter, faster decisions at every step of the policy lifecycle. It’s all about giving our users the tools they need to work more efficiently and deliver better service to their customers.”

“At PropertyLens, we’re focused on simplifying how insurers access and use property data,” said Bob Frady, CEO of PropertyLens. “This partnership with INTX helps bring our capabilities directly to the point of decision-making, enabling carriers and MGAs to unlock powerful insights exactly when and where they need them.”

About INTX

INTX is an end-to-end policy administration system provider based in Austin, Texas, born from a leading policy administration provider across Europe. INTX provides property and casualty insurance transactional systems of record that support the entire insurance lifecycle for specialty carriers, MGAs, fronting insurers, reinsurers, and captives. INTX is a highly configurable system, supporting multiple currencies, languages, regulatory and reserving environments, all with zero implementation cost. For more information, visit www.intxis.com.

About PropertyLens

PropertyLens delivers real-time real estate data and risk insights to homebuyers, insurance carriers, MGAs, and underwriters through powerful APIs and intuitive tools. From structural characteristics to hazard exposure and historical changes, PropertyLens enables more accurate underwriting, pricing, and risk assessment. PropertyLens helps insurers transform raw property data into actionable intelligence, streamlining workflows and reducing uncertainty. Learn more at www.propertylens.com.