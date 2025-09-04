Cybrary and CanIPhish Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Human Security Across the Enterprise

RIVERDALE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Cybrary and CanIPhish, in response to the rising threat of AI-driven phishing attacks, jointly announced a strategic partnership to redefine how companies and organizations build human cybersecurity resilience. This collaboration brings CanIPhish’s cutting-edge AI-powered phishing simulator directly into the Cybrary platform, transforming training from static awareness to dynamic defense.

It is well known that over 90% of security incidents originate from phishing attacks. Now, with breakthroughs in AI, these attacks are growing even more sophisticated, as well as growing in volume due to AI-driven automation.

“With the ever increasing rate of change in attack sophistication, static, old, generic training content cannot hope to keep up. Our customers need content that is continually updated by cybersecurity experts. Furthermore, the solution must be actively developing and providing practice for the skills they need to protect themselves and their organization.” said Steven Cooperman at SCOOP Cyber.

This evolution in the way phishing attacks are conducted demands an outmatched response to protect customer environments from these threats. The combination of CanIPhish’s AI-powered phishing simulator and Cybrary’s deep expertise in cybersecurity training delivers the outcomes customers need to stop breaches and turn the workforce into a human firewall.

“Our customers have challenged us to adapt and create tools that truly prepare employees to respond to threats from multiple vectors.” said Sebastian Salla, CEO of CanIPhish. “We responded by creating the first AI-powered phishing simulator to engage employees in realistic conversations, replicating the trust-building tactics that cybercriminals use to trick victims, and we’re constantly adapting to incorporate new techniques.”

"This is what next-gen human security looks like. Real-time simulations, smart training paths, and measurable behavior change. With CanIPhish embedded in Cybrary, our customers don’t just train - they practice,” said Nick Misner, Chief Operations Officer at Cybrary.

As AI accelerates both offense and defense in cybersecurity, enterprises need to change how they prepare their team members. This partnership is the response to this challenge, the beginning of a new category of integrated, AI-aware human risk platforms, combining learning with skill development and challenge elements. Cybrary and CanIPhish are leading the way.

About Cybrary

Cybrary is the world’s premier cybersecurity awareness and training platform, serving a community of more than three million learners across the world, and 96% of the Fortune 1000. From foundational awareness courses to advanced hands‑on labs, Cybrary equips individuals and organizations to close critical skills gaps. Following its expansion into enterprise‑wide security awareness training and now, phishing simulations powered by CanIPhish, Cybrary offers an end‑to‑end solution for strengthening workforce readiness against evolving cybersecurity threats.

About CanIPhish

Headquartered in Queensland, Australia, CanIPhish’s core goal is to train employees through the delivery of highly realistic phishing simulations. CanIPhish delivers on this promise by continually innovating to stay one step ahead of attackers. Today, CanIPhish serves over 1,000 customers worldwide with a combined workforce of over 400,000 learners.