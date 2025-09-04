Xiid Announces Strategic Funding from Ventura Capital to Advance Zero Knowledge Networking

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xiid Corp., which is revolutionizing cyber defense with zero knowledge networking, today announced new strategic funding backed by Ventura Capital, following its release of SealedTunnel™ 4.0.

Xiid’s SealedTunnel earned a Department of Defense Authority to Operate (ATO) and passed rigorous testing from the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson AFB, which confirmed its near invisibility externally and robust alignment with Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) best practices for defense against internal attacks. These credentials certify that Xiid delivers the highest military-grade security and controls trusted by the U.S. government, drawing strong praise from business investors including an icon in banking, real estate and financial law.

“Xiid’s bold vision addresses urgent gaps in protecting sensitive platforms and information for the entire financial ecosystem,” said Cohen Circle cofounder Betsy Cohen. “Cohen Circle is excited to participate in Ventura’s Xiid funding, and we look forward to watching Xiid change the entire cybersecurity paradigm to deliver boundary-breaking, quantum-proof security.”

The Investment Community and Ecosystem Affirmation

Xiid’s breakthrough architecture is drawing interest from the investment community. Ventura Capital, an active investor in defense technology, large global financial institutions and high-growth innovators, has provided the company with a multi-million-dollar funding round. This investment complements Xiid’s partnerships with leading businesses, including multinational consulting and technology leader Capgemini.

The new funds build on backing from early investors, bringing Xiid’s total funds raised to an eight-figure investment.

“Secure remote access, data protection and safeguarding software intellectual property have never been more critical – and the immense potential of zero knowledge networking is coming into sharper focus every day,” said Mo El Husseiny, founder and managing partner of Ventura Capital. “We are proud to support Xiid as they revolutionize network security. Ventura Capital sees immense strategic value adding Xiid to our portfolio, and strong alignment with the public sector.”

Ventura Capital’s investments range from firms that serve government and defense agencies, including a top European drone company, to large-cap financial firms that shape the global banking and payments landscape.

“We’re grateful for Ventura’s support,” said Xiid CEO Steve Visconti. “Their investment is a vote of confidence in our team and our mission. It gives us added momentum to continue our growth and deliver the level of cybersecurity organizations have been waiting for.”

About Xiid

Xiid is revolutionizing cybersecurity with its zero knowledge networking (ZKN) architecture, which powers Xiid Identity and Access Management and Xiid SealedTunnel. Xiid’s ZKN architecture goes beyond zero trust, empowering organizations to shift from reacting to attacks to eliminating the attack surface altogether. For more information about Xiid and how its unprecedented security can make you stronger, visit www.xiid.com and follow us on LinkedIn.