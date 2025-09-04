Q6 Cyber Receives Strategic Growth Investment from Charlesbank Technology Opportunities Fund

MIAMI & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q6 Cyber (“Q6” or the “Company”), a leading threat intelligence platform focused on preventing fraud and financial crime, announced today that it has received a strategic growth investment from Charlesbank Capital Partners (“Charlesbank”), a middle-market private investment firm. This investment by the firm’s Technology Opportunities team will provide growth capital aimed at accelerating the Company’s efforts to invest in and add to its product suite, expand commercial and geographic presence, and pursue strategic acquisitions to broaden capabilities.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Miami, Q6 Cyber serves banks, credit unions and other financial institutions with innovative solutions that proactively identify fraud and cyber threats across the dark web and other covert channels. The platform helps clients prevent fraud and cyber incidents before losses occur, driving tangible cost savings and measurable returns on investment for fraud prevention and information security teams. Since inception, Q6’s solution has cumulatively identified and mitigated hundreds of millions in potential fraud losses on behalf of its financial institution customer base.

Q6 founder and CEO Eli Dominitz and the entire management team have retained their investment and will continue to lead the Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Mr. Dominitz said, “Today’s investment is a testament to the value our team delivers to financial institutions every day, and the tremendous opportunity to scale further. In partnership with Charlesbank, we will continue to innovate, extend our reach and strengthen our ability to keep customers ahead of financial and electronic crimes. Their extensive experience backing high-growth threat intelligence businesses makes Charlesbank a fitting partner as we build on the strong foundation we’ve built.”

Q6 Cyber has delivered robust growth since its founding in 2016, with customers consistently realizing high ROI and transforming their fraud prevention and information security teams from reactive to proactive.

“We’ve been thoroughly impressed by the cutting-edge platform Eli and his team have built. For many leading financial institutions, Q6 has become mission-critical, providing invaluable fraud and cyber-threat intelligence,” said Darren Battistoni, Managing Director at Charlesbank and Co-Head of the Technology Opportunities team.

“Our investment in Q6 continues to build on our multi-year thematic focus in the threat intelligence ecosystem,” added Dhruva Kaul, Principal at Charlesbank. “Combating cyber-enabled fraud has become a top priority for financial institutions worldwide, and we look forward to helping Eli and team as they empower customers and scale Q6’s impact globally.”

AGC Partners served as financial advisor to Q6, with Lowenstein Sandler as counsel. Mintz acted as counsel for Charlesbank.

About Charlesbank

Founded in 1998, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a leading middle-market private investment firm with over $22 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2025. Charlesbank partners with talented management teams to help businesses unlock value and accelerate growth, with a focus on long-term value creation. The firm provides flexible capital through complementary strategies spanning management-led buyouts, opportunistic credit and technology investments. Charlesbank has offices in Boston and New York. For more information, visit charlesbank.com or follow Charlesbank on LinkedIn.

About Q6 Cyber

Q6 Cyber is a leading E-Crime Intelligence firm, safeguarding the world’s foremost financial, technology, and healthcare enterprises against evolving digital threats. We monitor the “Digital Underground” – a vast universe where cybercriminals and fraudsters operate and interact. Our 24x7 coverage includes not only underground forums on the Dark Web and Deep Web, but also malware networks, private messaging apps, and other infrastructure used by threat actors. We deliver targeted and actionable intelligence with unparalleled speed and precision, resulting in high ROI through significant reduction of fraud, cyber and data breaches, and other electronic crimes. Learn more at https://www.q6cyber.com.