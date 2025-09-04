Shore Capital Partners Announces Formation of Technology Advisory Platform

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shore Capital Partners (“Shore” or “Shore Capital”) is pleased to announce the formation of its Technology Advisory platform through partnerships with CXponent, Ascenda, Trace Advisors, and White Oak Solutions. The combined expertise of these firms under one unified organization establishes a national platform dedicated to helping clients simplify the technology decision making and purchasing process.

Together, CXponent, Ascenda, Trace Advisors, and White Oak Solutions offer a comprehensive suite of technology brokerage and consulting services by partnering with organizations to design IT roadmaps, guide vendor selection, oversee implementations, and provide ongoing account management across a wide range of software and services ecosystems. With deep industry knowledge, diverse supplier relationships, and a consultative, high-touch approach, the platform is uniquely positioned to guide clients through the complexities of today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“Our vision is to create a category-leading technology advisory business that combines the scale and technology integration capabilities of a national platform while maintaining the client-first focus and entrepreneurial motivation of a local partner,” said Joe Rice, Founder and CEO of CXponent, who will lead the platform. Corporate and Revenue focused investments will be made under the CXponent platform, while local brands and relationships will be maintained. “With Shore Capital’s support, we will empower the top entrepreneurs in our space to expand their technology expertise, reach, sales support, and service offerings for the benefit of their clients and employees.”

To support this vision, Shore has assembled an experienced Board of Directors led by Brad Morehead, Partner and Head of Business Services at Shore Capital. “This is a space we know well and where we have a strong track record of growing technology services platforms,” said Morehead. “We deeply align with this team on vision, values, and the future of the industry, and believe now is the right time to create a market leader in a growing and fragmented sector.”

CXponent’s growth strategy will focus on strategic acquisitions, broadening service offerings, and strengthening client relationships. A key pillar of this strategy includes building a best-in-class sales organization and positioning the platform as the preferred partner for business owners and top sales talent.

“The technology advisory market presents a powerful opportunity to apply the Shore playbook,” said Matt Sweeney, Partner at Shore Capital. “We’ve had great success helping entrepreneur-led businesses scale in fragmented industries, and this platform has the people, structure, and model to become the partner of choice for entrepreneurs looking to join a collaborative network of industry leaders.”

Shore is actively pursuing partnerships with technology advisory firms that share the platform’s commitment to exceptional service and scalable long-term growth. Business owners interested in investing in their growth through a partnership are encouraged to reach out to learn more and connect with the platform’s leadership team.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2025, Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 6x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for being the global leader in Private Equity total deal volume from 2019-2023. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $13 billion of assets under management, including additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

About CXponent

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CXponent is a technology advisory firm with expertise in all things “as-a-Service” for enterprise and mid-market companies. CXponent provides high-touch IT brokerage and consulting services that help clients simplify technology procurement, align investments with business strategy, and minimize cost, time, and risk. The firm has advised organizations on more than $1 billion of technology spend and implemented over $100 million in SaaS, infrastructure, and managed services. To learn more about CXponent, please visit: www.cxponent.com.

About Ascenda

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Ascenda specializes in voice, collaboration, and total experience technologies. Ascenda combines innovation, intelligence, and industry expertise with solutions from its ecosystem partners to help clients transform into intelligent enterprises and innovate at scale. Ascenda delivers advanced solution engineering, agile support, and strong implementation capabilities across unified communications, contact centers, AI, remote work, video meetings, network services, and managed security. To learn more about Ascenda, please visit: www.goascenda.com.

About Trace Advisors

Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Trace Advisors provides customized technology solutions that streamline operations, enhance security, and strengthen business resilience. With decades of industry experience, Trace delivers vendor-agnostic recommendations across critical areas such as cybersecurity, managed services, networks, voice, and mobility. Through strategic supplier relationships, Trace partners with organizations to develop tailored roadmaps covering consulting, sourcing, implementation, and ongoing management. To learn more about Trace Advisors, please visit: www.traceadvisors.com.

About White Oak Solutions

Based in Birmingham, Alabama, White Oak Solutions is a full-stack IT consulting agency delivering solution-based outcomes focused on efficiency and security. With expertise spanning communications, connectivity, security, and advisory services, White Oak partners with clients to align technology solutions with priorities, budgets, and timelines. White Oak leverages relationships with more than 300 suppliers and manufacturers to identify best-fit solutions and provide ongoing support for all technology needs. To learn more about White Oak Solutions, please visit: www.whiteoaksolutionsllc.com.