Palantir and Lumen Technologies Join Forces to Accelerate AI-Driven Telecom Transformation

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), a leading provider of enterprise operating systems, and Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), the trusted network for AI, today announced a collaboration that brings Palantir’s Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) to Lumen as it transforms its business.

Lumen is transforming from traditional telecom into a next-generation technology infrastructure company leveraging its physical fiber network, digitally powered platform, and connected ecosystem. To meet customers’ evolving multi-cloud, AI-ready needs, Lumen is collaborating with Palantir across its operations, finance, and technology functions to unlock new value.

Palantir’s Foundry and AIP aim to streamline workflows, accelerate decision-making, and simplify complex legacy operations — from customer service and compliance reporting to the decommissioning of legacy telecom infrastructure and migration of products into modernized ecosystems. By surfacing actionable insights and enabling AI-assisted decision-making, the software is driving faster execution and improved operational efficiency, empowering Lumen to transform its network and services with speed.

“As Lumen powers the backbone of the AI economy, we’re determined to make our own operations intelligent and efficient, just like the networks we deliver to our customers,” said Dave Ward, chief technology and product officer of Lumen Technologies. “Working with Palantir allows us to harness AI to accelerate our modernization efforts and deliver the network and services our customers need in the AI era.”

“Lumen is redefining what’s possible in telecom by fusing AI into the very fabric of its operations,” said Ted Mabrey, Head of Palantir Commercial. “With Foundry and AIP, Lumen is accelerating its transformation into a technology infrastructure company. Their expansive network, digital platform, and connected ecosystem make them an ideal partner to showcase how AI can transform an industry at scale.”

Lumen is unleashing the world's digital potential. We ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen uses the scale of our network to help companies realize AI's full potential.

