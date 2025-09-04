Country Music Star Dierks Bentley Signs on to Support 2026 Special Olympics Airlift, Inspiring Pilots Nationwide to Answer the Call

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Multi-platinum country music artist Dierks Bentley has officially pledged his support for the 2026 Special Olympics Airlift, where hundreds of athletes and coaches will be transported to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota’s Twin Cities on Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker aircraft. In doing so, Bentley is calling on fellow pilots across the nation to join him in this extraordinary mission, which enables champions from all corners of the nation to travel to and from the host city, regardless of financial or logistical challenges.

The Special Olympics Airlift, organized by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, mobilizes hundreds of volunteer Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker pilots and aircraft to create the world’s largest peacetime airlift and provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Special Olympics athletes. This monumental event will transport hundreds of athletes and coaches across the country to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota’s Twin Cities.

“Getting to be part of the 2026 Special Olympics Airlift is something I’m genuinely excited about,” said Dierks Bentley. “As a pilot, it’s an incredible way to use aviation for good — and as a person, it’s a chance to connect with some truly inspiring athletes. It’s going to be unforgettable.”

The prestigious Dove call sign is given to Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker owners and operators who donate the use of their aircraft, crew, fuel and time to transport athletes to and from the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. Doves are given National Airspace System priority by the Federal Aviation Administration while flying in the Airlift. The industry is calling on Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker aircraft owners and operators to come together on Friday, June 19, 2026, and Saturday, June 27, 2026, to support the transportation of Special Olympics athletes and coaches to and from the 2026 USA Games in Minnesota’s Twin Cities.

“Dierks supporting the 2026 Special Olympics Airlift is a powerful example of how aviation can bring people together for a greater purpose,” said Ron Draper, president and CEO, Textron Aviation. “His passion for flying and for giving back reflects the very spirit of this mission and we’re honored to have him on board.”

Since the inception of the Special Olympics Airlift in 1987, these aircraft owners have helped carry more than 10,000 athletes and coaches to various Special Olympics World and USA Games. During the 2026 event, Doves are expected to take off or land at St. Paul Downtown Airport Holman Field (KSTP) every three minutes over a 10-hour period.

“The chance to give these athletes a first-class experience is something I’m honored to be part of. I hope other pilots out there will hear this call and join us in lifting these champions to new heights,” said Bentley.

Everybody needs a lift every now and then. Become a Dove for this monumental nationwide aviation event by visiting airlift.txtav.com.

