MetLife Launches Cancer Support Benefit to Help Employees Understand and Navigate Care Options as Cancer Diagnoses Continue to Rise

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetLife has introduced a new Cancer Support benefit to help employees with personalized advice and attention from diagnosis to treatment and through recovery. Through a strategic relationship with Private Health Management, a leader in complex care navigation, MetLife will expand its Critical Illness Insurance offering to provide a more robust cancer benefit, including access to top oncology specialists, tech-enabled and expert-led coordination, and patient counseling – all of which help to provide a clearer path forward for patients. This announcement comes as new cases of cancer are anticipated to rise to more than two million in 2025.1

MetLife will expand its Critical Illness Insurance offering to provide a more robust cancer benefit, including access to top oncology specialists, tech-enabled and expert-led coordination, and patient counseling. Share

“Our new Cancer Support benefit raises the bar in delivering compassionate, expert-led guidance at a time when individuals are facing one of life’s most difficult moments,” said Chris Swanker, senior vice president, Group Benefits Products at MetLife. “For employers, it’s a meaningful way to support their employees, offering a benefit that can make a difference in how they navigate the complexities of a cancer diagnosis and improve patient outcomes. As cancer costs continue to rise, this benefit also has been proven to reduce overall medical costs for employees and employers alike.”

One in every three Americans will develop cancer in their lifetime,1 and those impacted by cancer are 71% more likely to face financial hardship within two years of diagnosis.2 Cancer is one of the most expensive medical conditions to treat, with total costs projected to rise 34% between 2015 and 2030.2

As part of the collaboration, Private Health Management's team of experienced professionals will work closely with MetLife to ensure that covered policyholders receive individualized counseling and attention, helping them navigate the complexities of cancer treatment and recovery. Employers who have deployed Private Health Management services have seen strong outcomes,3 including:

- 20% reduction in average cost per case managed

- 15% avoided unnecessary treatments

- 30% received redefined/changed diagnoses

- 70% saw modification of treatment plans for optimal care

- 2-4 times improvement in survival for late-stage cancers

"MetLife is building a truly comprehensive benefits experience – adding a Cancer Support benefit will be a critical element," said Ken Tarkoff, CEO of Private Health Management. "At Private Health Management, our mission is to empower patients with the knowledge, resources, and support they need to achieve the best possible outcomes. We are excited to team up with MetLife to bring that promise to more patients in their cancer treatment and recovery journeys."

MetLife’s Cancer Support benefit will be available to MetLife Critical Illness insureds with covered cancer conditions, beginning January 1, 2026. To learn more about MetLife’s Critical Illness Insurance and Cancer Support benefit, visit our website or email directly.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Asia, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About PHM

Private Health Management (PHM) is a clinically sophisticated complex care management company that provides guidance for individuals facing serious medical conditions like cancer. PHM connects clients with top specialists, cutting-edge diagnostics, and personalized, science-backed treatment plans to achieve the best possible care. Independent and trusted by leading employers and providers alike, PHM helps individuals make confident decisions that lead to better outcomes. Learn more at www.privatehealth.com.

Citations: