Acumatica Partners with New Customer Kellymoss to Empower the Next Generation of Motorsports Champions

Acumatica, a leading provider of cloud-based business management solutions, today announced that Kellymoss, a championship-winning Porsche racing team known for breaking barriers in motorsports, is now an Acumatica customer. As part of this dynamic new partnership, Acumatica will join forces with Kellymoss as a Platinum Title Sponsor for the 2025 Be Your Own Hero initiative, helping drive diversity in racing, elevate female athletes, and inspire youth participation in STEM and high-performance career paths.

Through this unique collaboration, Acumatica will support Kellymoss’s standout female drivers in their 2025 seasons, including Loni Unser, competing in Porsche Sprint Challenge North America, and Ashley Freiberg, who competed in Porsche Carrera Cup earlier this year. The partnership centers on Kellymoss’s Be Your Own Hero program, which blends STEM-driven youth outreach with motorsport excellence to inspire the next generation of engineers, racers, and fans.

“Giving people the latest tools and expert support is how Acumatica empowers our customers to achieve their best,” said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. “Partnering with Kellymoss and the Be Your Own Hero program reflects the core belief of when you invest in people, amazing things happen—whether in the boardroom, classroom, or on the racetrack.”

As an Acumatica customer, Kellymoss will use Acumatica Cloud ERP to support its racing and business operations. The implementation is planned for later this year, positioning the team to leverage Acumatica’s scalable, data-driven platform to fuel its continued growth and streamline operations.

“As we look to elevate every aspect of our business, from racing performance to operational efficiency behind the scenes, Acumatica is a natural partner,” said Victoria Thomas, CFO and co-owner of Kellymoss. “We’re excited to not only collaborate through the Be Your Own Hero program but also to become an Acumatica customer and put their technology to work driving our mission forward.”

As part of the sponsorship, Acumatica’s branding will be featured on a fully liveried race car competing in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 19-20. In addition, Acumatica’s presence will extend across Kellymoss’s Be Your Own Hero initiative and other branded assets throughout the 2025 racing season. Upcoming Porsche Carrera Cup North America events include:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (with IMSA Weathertech): September 18–21

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (with IMSA Weathertech): October 8–10

Austin Grand Prix (with F1): October 16–19

“As a woman who’s fought hard for every opportunity in racing, it means a lot to work with a company like Acumatica investing in performance and representation,” said Unser. “Together, we’re showing the next generation that they belong in motorsports, STEM, and leadership.”

The Be Your Own Hero car’s livery incorporates superhero-themed designs that mirror the program’s mission to provide visible, empowering role models for young people, particularly girls, who aspire to careers in STEM or motorsports. That mission came to life recently when Unser secured her first-ever Porsche Sprint Challenge race victory behind the wheel of the Be Your Own Hero car.

“Our software is built for those who push boundaries,” Case added. “And there’s no better representation of that spirit than the courageous athletes and inspired youth behind the Be Your Own Hero program.”

“Be Your Own Hero is a challenge we’re passing on to young people. Having Acumatica on board gives us the resources to inspire, engage, and demonstrate what’s possible when innovation meets purpose,” added Unser.

To learn how Acumatica fuels performance through cloud ERP and community engagement, visit acumatica.com/success-stories and acumaticares.acumatica.com.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP is a comprehensive business management solution that was born in the cloud and built for more connected, collaborative ways of working. Designed explicitly to enable small and mid-market companies to thrive in today’s digital economy, Acumatica’s flexible solution, customer-friendly business practices and industry-specific functionality help growing businesses adapt to fast-moving markets and take control of their future. For more information, visit acumatica.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Kellymoss

Driven by the Driven. Kellymoss is the leading name in the world of Porsche racing and lifestyle branding, known for its expertise and innovation in motorsports. From our championship racing record, to customizing and restoring one-of-a-kind Porsches, to our lifestyle membership and range of Porsche services, our Kellymoss commitment to excellence and a passion for Porsche caters to the needs of enthusiasts and racers alike.