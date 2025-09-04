KBRA Assigns Preliminary Rating to NYCTL 2025-A Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a preliminary rating to one class of notes issued by NYCTL 2025-A Trust, a $172.5 million property tax lien ABS transaction. Proceeds from the Notes will be used to acquire a portfolio of 3,915 property tax liens in New York City with a redemptive value of approximately $220.0 million and a weighted average interest rate of 9.5%. The $220.0 million principal balance largely consists of residential properties (74.0%), followed by commercial and industrial properties (22.4%), vacant land (3.3%), and miscellaneous land (0.3%). The transaction also features liens securing unpaid water rents, sewer rents, and sewer surcharges on certain applicable properties, which comprise approximately $27.1 million (12.3%) of the initial tax lien portfolio. These liens maintain the same first-priority position as traditional property tax liens.

This transaction represents the 27th sale and subsequent term securitization of tax liens by the City of New York. The collateral pool will be composed of property tax lien certificates related to properties within New York City. Of the previous 26 transactions issued by the City since 1996, all have fully repaid bondholders.

Doc ID: 1011099