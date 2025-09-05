Metropolitan Veterinary Associates Partners with Harcum College to Strengthen Veterinary Career Pathways

NORRISTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metropolitan Veterinary Associates (MVA), the region’s leading specialty and emergency veterinary hospital, is proud to announce a new partnership with Harcum College’s Animal Center Management program. This collaboration is designed to inspire and prepare the next generation of veterinary professionals by providing students with access to hands-on learning, mentorship, and career development opportunities.

As part of this initiative, MVA will contribute to Harcum’s curriculum through guest lectures in key Animal Center Management classes. Topics will include client communication, zoonotic disease, animal behavior, marketing, and introductions to animal center management. Lectures will also highlight career growth in the veterinary industry, the value of volunteer work, resume-building strategies, and the diverse career paths available in the field—from clinical care to operations and client services.

For the first time, MVA will also serve as an official internship site for Harcum students. This offers students a 15-week, 80-hour immersive experience within a working veterinary hospital, giving them practical exposure to the administrative and operational sides of animal care.

In addition, MVA will sponsor an annual $1,000 scholarship for one Harcum student per academic year, reinforcing the hospital’s commitment to supporting education and career development in veterinary medicine.

The partnership will officially kick off on September 18, 2025, when the entire Harcum Animal Center Management class visits MVA for a Career Q&A and Meet-and-Greet Day. Students will tour the hospital, engage in discussions with professionals from departments including client services, billing, marketing, and operations, and attend an internal continuing education session.

“We’re honored to work with Harcum College in mentoring talented, motivated individuals who are passionate about animal care,” said Heather Moyer, Director of Client Relations at Metropolitan Veterinary Associates. “By providing real-world learning opportunities and career guidance, we hope to inspire students and show them the many ways they can make a difference in the veterinary industry.”

For more information about Harcum College’s Animal Center Management program, visit www.harcum.edu. To learn more about Metropolitan Veterinary Associates, visit www.metro-vet.com.

About Metropolitan Veterinary Associates

Metropolitan Veterinary Associates (MVA) is the Philadelphia region’s trusted leader in specialty, emergency, and urgent veterinary care. With a team of board-certified specialists and highly trained staff, MVA delivers advanced medical care while supporting pet owners and the referring veterinary community with compassion and expertise.