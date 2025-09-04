Zocks and Orion Launch AI Integration to Bring Portfolio Insights Into Every Client Interaction

SAN FRANCISCO & OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zocks, the privacy-first AI assistant for financial services, and Orion, a premier provider of transformative wealthtech solutions powering the growth of financial advisors and the enterprise firms that serve them, today announced their new AI-powered integration that automatically surfaces and updates client portfolio data and insights during key client conversations.

The Zocks and Orion integration eliminates time-wasting friction points by automatically pulling Orion-powered portfolio data, metrics, and other client intelligence into advisor-client communications in Zocks, such as forms, emails, and meeting preparation. The two-way data sync ensures any changes from these interactions are instantly captured in Orion, keeping client records complete, accurate, and compliant.

For example, as part of a client call or email exchange about market volatility concerns, Zocks will automatically:

Access a client's Orion portfolio data

Identify relevant allocation insights

Create personalized talking points to address concerns

Summarize action items from the interaction

Draft follow-up emails that integrate pertinent details from Orion

Update client data in Orion with any new information

By using the integration to automate administrative and research work, advisors can move faster from client conversation to actionable planning. Early-career advisors can more quickly convert prospects, while established practices can serve more households.

“The new integration helps advisors and enterprise firms deliver more personalized, data-driven advice faster while also reducing operational complexity,” said Mark Gilbert, CEO of Zocks. “By bringing Orion’s portfolio data into Zocks, we’re making it easier to connect the dots across information sources and draw insights right when advisors are communicating with clients. Advisors now have more time to listen, guide, and deliver advice that builds lasting relationships.”

“This integration with Zocks reflects Orion’s AI-first, data-driven vision, bringing portfolio intelligence into the flow of client conversations,” said Reed Colley, President, Orion Advisor Technology. “By surfacing insights in real time, we’re helping advisors cut through complexity and focus on delivering personalized advice that scales.”

Zocks (booth #216) and Orion (booth #502) will both be at the upcoming Future Proof Festival, Sept. 7-10, 2025, in Huntington Beach, Calif.

For more information, visit zocks.io.

About Zocks

Zocks is the AI Assistant for financial services. Its privacy-first platform saves financial advisors 10 hours a week by automating administrative tasks like meeting notes, forms, data entry, tailored client emails, and more. With powerful integrations and enterprise-ready controls, Zocks turns every client conversation into structured, accurate data and insights that strengthen relationships and fuel business growth. Join thousands of advisors and firms, including Carson Group, Commonwealth, Osaic, and Ameritas, that rely on Zocks; learn more and start a free trial at zocks.io.

About Orion

Orion is a premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, Redtail Technology, and Orion OCIO create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly, connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor’s unique definition of financial success. As of June 30, 2025, Orion services over $5 trillion in assets under administration and over $100 billion of wealth management platform assets, supporting over 7.5 million technology accounts and thousands of independent advisory firms. Today, 17 out of the Top 20 Barron’s RIA firms1 rely on Orion’s technology to power their businesses and win for investors. Learn more at orion.com.

