Buffalo Bills Quarterback MVP Josh Allen and SoFi Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Champion Financial Ambition

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services that helps its members borrow, save, spend, invest and protect their money, today announced a multi-year partnership with 2024 AP NFL Most Valuable Player and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen has proven himself as an MVP, performing at the highest level. SoFi Plus matches that same superiority as America's most rewarding financial membership—giving members the tools to help them bank, borrow, invest, and earn to get their money right all in one app. With more than $1,000 in value, up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Bank savings, a 1% match on recurring deposits into SoFi Invest accounts, and more, SoFi Plus was designed to help members win their financial game.

“In football and in life, I’ve always believed you have to bet on yourself. No one hands you a win, you have to go after it,” said Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills Quarterback & MVP. “I’ve been fortunate to have people in my corner who have motivated me to pursue my dreams, and that's exactly why I'm proud to be partnering with SoFi, because they share the same dedication to their members. With SoFi Plus, people get the ultimate financial playbook, providing the tools and guidance they need to achieve their ambitions. Just like I have a team behind me, with SoFi, you have a team that believes in you.”

“We’re excited to team up with MVP Josh Allen to shine a light on the MVP for your money, SoFi Plus,” said Lauren Stafford Webb, Chief Marketing Officer at SoFi. “Josh’s journey of hard work and determination to achieve his ambitions inspires us in the same way our members do, by setting big goals and working tirelessly to reach them. Just as Josh is raising the standard on the field, SoFi is raising the standard for what a financial membership should deliver. With SoFi Plus, we’re helping members get their money right with best in class products, rewards, and guidance to achieve their biggest ambitions.”

The generational quarterback and the future of finance will come together at the start of the NFL season in a campaign that will air across all major streaming platforms and national cable networks including NBC, ESPN, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. Fans will see how SoFi can empower them to be the MVPs of their own finances, with all the premium benefits they can unlock with SoFi Plus.

To learn more about SoFi and SoFi Plus visit https://www.sofi.com/sofi-plus/ and follow SoFi on Instagram and X for all SoFi educational content, news and product updates.

About SoFi

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Over 11.7 million members trust SoFi to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money – all in one app – and get access to financial planners, exclusive experiences, and a thriving community. Fintechs, financial institutions, and brands use SoFi’s technology platform Galileo to build and manage innovative financial solutions across 160 million global accounts. For more information, visit www.sofi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

