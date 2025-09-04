-

ICSC Partners with Blueprint to Announce RETAIL REAL ESTATE SUMMIT Presented by ICSC

WHAT: ICSC has partnered with Blueprint to offer a half-day summit in conjunction with Blueprint’s The Future of Real Estate trade show. The RETAIL REAL ESTATE SUMMIT presented by ICSC will feature a robust lineup of industry-leading speakers in fast-paced, future-focused panels exploring the trends, challenges, and innovations shaping retail real estate today.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 2:00pm-4:55pm PT

WHERE: The Venetian, Las Vegas

QUOTE: “We’re thrilled to partner with Blueprint to give attendees unparalleled access to and actionable insights from the innovators leading and transforming the future of retail real estate. The RETAIL REAL ESTATE SUMMIT presented by ICSC underscores our commitment to informing our members about the latest tools and technologies to build and grow their businesses and serves as a springboard for our own event, ICSC+PROPTECH, taking place at ICSC LAS VEGAS in 2026.”
    — Tom McGee, President and CEO, ICSC

  • The half-day summit will feature insightful panels with top leaders and innovators in retail real estate, including:
    • Tom McGee, President & CEO, ICSC
    • Whitney Livingston, Chief Operating Officer, ICSC
    • Laura Barr, Americas Retail Leader, CBRE
    • Ryan Byler, SVP & Head of Operations, Perform Properties
    • Andrea Hidalgo, Senior Director, Development, First Washington Realty
    • Meredith Keeler, VP, Lifestyle Operations, Kimco Realty
    • Paul Kurzawa, President, Centennial
    • Braden Lyons, VP, Slate Asset Management
    • Altaf Mir, CTO, Federal Realty
    • Tim Murphy, VP, Marketing & Technology, NewMark Merrill Companies
    • Jay Richard-Yu, VP, Tech & Innovation, Jamestown
    • Jack Sibley, Head of Proptech & Innovation, Related Argent
    • Sandy Sigal, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, NewMark Merrill Companies
    • Helane Stein, EVP, Chief Information Officer, Brixmor Property Group
    • Jameson Valone, AVP, Marketing, Macerich
    • Katelyn Wloszek, VP, Property Management & Customer Experience, Phillips Edison & Company
  • Four panel sessions will examine:
    • Building the Future: Mixed-Use Insights from Leading Developers
    • CEO Perspectives: Technology and Retail Real Estate
    • Proptech in Grocery Anchored Retail
    • AI-Driven Innovation in Retail Real Estate
  • The RETAIL REAL ESTATE SUMMIT presented by ICSC will take place during Blueprint’s The Future of Real Estate trade show, which brings together the leaders and innovators transforming the built world and attracts founders, CEOs, and investors for three days of networking and learning.
  • This partnership reinforces ICSC’s commitment to delivering thoughtful and leading-edge content about the advancements and innovations that help drive our members’ businesses forward.
  • This partnership also builds momentum for ICSC’s own event, ICSC+PROPTECH, taking place at the world’s largest commercial real estate gathering, ICSC LAS VEGAS, in 2026. ICSC+PROTECH connects commercial real estate decisionmakers with technology founders who understand their business pain points.
  • Register and find more information about the RETAIL REAL ESTATE SUMMIT presented by ICSC on Blueprint’s website.

About ICSC
ICSC is the preeminent membership organization serving the commercial real estate and retail industries. The organization promotes and elevates the marketplaces and spaces where people shop, dine, work, play and gather as foundational and vital ingredients of communities and economies. ICSC produces experiences that create connections and catalyze deals; aggressively advocates to shape public policy; develops high-impact marketing and public relations that influence opinion; provides an enduring platform for professional success; and creates forward-thinking content with actionable insights–all of which drive industry innovation and growth. For more information, please visit www.ICSC.com.

ICSC
Stephanie Cegielski, Vice President, Research & Public Relations
media@icsc.com

