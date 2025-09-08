Zenity Expands Integration with Microsoft Copilot Studio to Secure AI Agents at Scale

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenity, a leading provider in securing AI agents everywhere, today announced it has expanded its relationship with Microsoft to offer integrated native, inline attack prevention for Microsoft Copilot Studio agents. The integration is designed to help organizations deploy agentic AI at scale with greater control and security.

By combining Microsoft Copilot Studio’s flexibility with Zenity’s security-first approach now incorporated into inline behaviors and actions of agents, businesses can confidently deploy AI agents without sacrificing control. Share

As part of the integration, Zenity can now operate within each agent built in Copilot Studio, providing inline controls on tool invocation, such as MCP servers, CRM systems, business applications, and email to prevent data exfiltration, direct and indirect prompt injections, and improper secrets handling. Zenity provides security from build time to runtime with its end-to-end platform that helps prevent malicious intent, suspicious behavior, and unauthorized activities before damage occurs.

Organizations can now apply native security controls as the backbone for expanding Copilot Studio across departments and line of business users. This helps ensure that as agents are created, they remain within approved boundaries, comply with enterprise policies and are natively monitored in real time to help disrupt and block attacks.

“This integration marks a major step forward in enabling secure and scalable AI innovation for enterprises,” said Shay Gadidi, vice president of product management at Zenity. “By combining Microsoft Copilot Studio’s flexibility with Zenity’s security-first approach now incorporated into inline behaviors and actions of agents, businesses can confidently deploy AI agents without sacrificing control.”

“With this integration with Zenity, we’re making it easier for enterprises to confidently scale AI agent development across their organizations,” said Shay Gurman, vice president, Microsoft Copilot Studio. “Together, we are combining Microsoft Copilot Studio’s intuitive agent-building experience with secure inline risk prevention. In doing so, we are empowering more users, from professional developers to business users, to innovate safely and responsibly while maintaining the security and governance that enterprises expect.”

Highlights of The Expanded Integration

This integration provides in-depth security and protection from existing and emerging threats across agents that are built across the organization.

Real-time threat disruption & prevention . Zenity helps block actions that show signs of potential security risks, both inline and in real time, by analyzing intent and behavior signals before they complete.

. Zenity helps block actions that show signs of potential security risks, both inline and in real time, by analyzing intent and behavior signals before they complete. Step-Level monitoring & policy enforcement. Together, Microsoft and Zenity are working to provide customers full execution context for every agent, ensuring compliance and enabling automated enforcement of enterprise policies.

Together, Microsoft and Zenity are working to provide customers full execution context for every agent, ensuring compliance and enabling automated enforcement of enterprise policies. Continuous enterprise visibility. The inline threat prevention capabilities extend Zenity's platform to deliver broader threat analysis, more advanced intelligent threat reasoning and robust threat disruption into AI agent activity.

With this integration, customers can expect to benefit by:

Scaling Copilot Studio across business units. Marketing, HR, finance, and operations teams can build agents while maintaining centralized security and governance.

Marketing, HR, finance, and operations teams can build agents while maintaining centralized security and governance. Inline attack disruption & prevention. Minimizes the risk of breaches, data loss or policy violations without disrupting workflows.

Minimizes the risk of breaches, data loss or policy violations without disrupting workflows. Understanding agent’s behavior and intent. Ensure proper configuration from the start, accelerating deployment and productivity while gaining deep insights into how agents are built and customized in Copilot Studio.

Together, Zenity and Copilot Studio help enterprises accelerate AI adoption, improve compliance, and reduce risk while maintaining productivity and innovation.

The integration is now available in public preview through the Zenity listing on Azure Marketplace.

About Zenity

Zenity is a leading security and governance platform purpose-built for AI agents - spanning SaaS, home grown platforms (Cloud), and end-user devices (Endpoint). Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises, Zenity helps security teams confidently adopt AI by delivering defense in depth with full-lifecycle coverage: from agent discovery and posture management to real-time detection, prevention, and response. With an agent-centric approach that prioritizes how agents behave, what they access, and which tools they invoke, Zenity eliminates blind spots and enforces consistent policy across environments so organizations can innovate with AI, without compromising security. Learn more at www.zenity.io.