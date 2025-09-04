Prime Radiant Partners with TransUnion to Launch First Fully Integrated Personal Cybersecurity Platform for Executives, Families, and their Homes

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prime Radiant, the cybersecurity and insurance platform protecting executives, high-net-worth individuals, and families from digital threats, today announced a strategic partnership with TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) to launch a first-of-its-kind personal cyber protection platform that integrates identity monitoring, home network security, cyber risk assessments, and insurance-backed remediation—all accessible through a single point of contact.

Prime Radiant secures families and individuals from cybercrime. Share

Prime Radiant secures families and individuals from cybercrime with a holistic solution suite, combining Dedicated Cyber Experts, Always-On Monitoring and Rapid Response, Personal Cyber Insurance, Concierge Services, and Phone Hotline. Each client receives a personalized cyber risk assessment, tailored cybersecurity plan, and direct access to experienced cybersecurity professionals for both prevention and crisis response. The Fortress™ platform—including enterprise-grade hardware, real-time intrusion detection, and 24/7 incident responders—provides the highest standard of continuous protection at home. Through embedded personal cyber insurance (up to $2 million in coverage) customers are offered data recovery, ransomware/extortion response, financial loss protection, identity theft/fraud coverage, and more. Clients can call a dedicated hotline for instant support in the event of a breach, fraud, or suspicion—minimizing damage and the stress of facing digital threats alone.

“When cybercrime strikes, the biggest challenge is knowing what to do next. Most people, even sophisticated executives, find themselves scrambling for answers and expert help after a digital breach. Prime Radiant closes the ‘personal cyber protection gap’ by fusing always-on detection, elite 24/7 response, and embedded insurance into one seamless safety net,” said Calvin Bradley, CEO of Prime Radiant. “This partnership solves that by giving our members one number to call—24/7—for live support, elite incident response, and insurance-backed remediation. The damage from an attack could take more time and resources than one can imagine. We’re creating a safety net for digital life that spans the home, identity, and personal networks. By teaming up with TransUnion, we offer unparalleled support – from risk assessment to rapid incident response – ensuring our customers are never alone to face a digital crisis.”

“Cyber incidents are disruptive, emotional, and often overwhelming, and it’s difficult to know where to begin,” said Matt Cullina, Head of Global Cyber, TransUnion. “TransUnion’s integrated support services guide victims through recovery with technical and emotional clarity. With Prime Radiant’s all-in-one platform, we’re delivering personal cyber resilience at scale so that customers can focus on protecting their families as well as their reputations.”

Through this partnership, clients will gain access to the Prime Radiant and TransUnion’s TruEmpower™ Cyber Protection, powered by Cyberscout®, including 24/7 expert support for identity theft, fraud recovery, incident response, and digital monitoring, which includes credit reports with alerts, and monitoring of financial transactions, dark web, and social media. Paired with Prime Radiant’s Fortress Home Network platform, personalized cyber risk assessments, and up to $2 million in personal cyber insurance, the platform delivers comprehensive protection for individuals and families navigating a connected world through a single point of contact.

The increasing adoption of hybrid and remote work environments has blurred the lines between professional and personal digital exposure. Since GlobalWebIndex remote worker statistics for 2025 show that 57% of executives work remotely, smart homes now expand the attack surface. Executives and high-net-worth individuals are becoming prime targets: a recent Ponemon Institute report noted that 51% of corporate executives' personal accounts were attacked in 2025, up 43% from 2023, and are more likely to be targeted in cyberattacks. This evolving threat landscape impacts not only the home and family but also the organizations with which these individuals are affiliated.

Prime Radiant’s offering is also compliant with IRS Section 132, making it eligible as a tax-free, employer-sponsored benefit. This enables companies to protect their workforce—and reduce enterprise risk—by securing employee homes, devices, and digital identities, which are increasingly exploited as attack vectors with the annual average cost of insider risk incidents up to $17.4M, according to the 2025 Ponemon Institute report.

About Prime Radiant:

Prime Radiant is the provider of Fortress™, a next-generation digital risk management platform designed to protect what matters most. Prime Radiant empowers individuals and families to identify, prevent, and respond to cyber threats across personal and home environments with industry-leading intelligence, expert guidance, and continuous support.

https://www.primeradiant.cloud/

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU):

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

http://www.transunion.com/business