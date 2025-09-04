New Cooperative Best-of-Breed Award to Deliver Power & Lighting to Public Agencies in 48 States

LAKE WORTH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edge Public, in partnership with Batteries Plus – the nation’s leading provider of batteries, lighting, and mobile device repair services – has today announced a new national supplier agreement serving public agencies nationwide.

Public agencies now have streamlined access to reliable power, lighting, and repair solutions without the administrative burden of conducting independent solicitations. Share

The strategic partnership ensures that public agencies have streamlined access to reliable power, lighting, and repair solutions without the administrative burden of conducting independent solicitations.

With over 700 local storefronts across the United States, the contract with Batteries Plus will also deliver local economic impact by allowing agencies to efficiently and cost-effectively purchase from businesses in their own communities. Agencies are expected to achieve average savings of 30% when purchasing through the contract, based on the listed prices of top market items.

The contract was awarded through a competitive solicitation led by the Alliance for Innovation (AFI), with Civic Marketplace hosting the agreement on its procurement platform.

A Powerful Win for Cooperative Procurement

By leveraging this contract, public agencies gain:

Immediate access to competitively solicited pricing: Agencies, school districts, colleges and universities, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations across the U.S. can now access a wide range of critical battery power and lighting solutions, including batteries for emergency backup systems, fleet and facility maintenance, UPS units, and mobile technology, as well as energy-efficient lighting options.

Increased support for local economies: Batteries Plus' franchise model allows agencies to combine the benefits of a network spanning 48 states and a trusted, recognized brand with the economic impact of buying from local business owners in their community.

A compliant, transparent contract awarded through a rigorous public solicitation process and hosted on the Civic Marketplace platform.

“This contract is a perfect demonstration of how public procurement innovation can deliver benefits to every part of the ecosystem,” commented Troy Riggs, Executive Director of the Alliance for Innovation. “By partnering with Batteries Plus, we are not only helping agencies to streamline purchasing and reduce costs, we’re making it easier for them to support local economies. With hundreds of independently owned and operated Batteries Plus locations across the country, agencies can ensure dollars spent remain within their communities while also streamlining purchasing and achieving savings for taxpayers.”

“Batteries Plus is proud to partner with Edge Public and AFI to bring our best-in-class service, pricing, and nationwide coverage to the public sector,” said Brandon Boozer, Director of Government and Industrial Sales at Batteries Plus. “This contract generates meaningful business opportunities for our local franchise owners, while also delivering significant savings to public agencies. We’re excited to provide efficient, reliable solutions for lighting, power, and device repair through this agreement.”

“This agreement reflects our mission to build procurement pathways that combine compliance, value, and local impact,” said Gary Link, VP Public Sector GPO at Edge Public. “We’re delighted to welcome Batteries Plus into the Edge Public cooperative portfolio and we look forward to seeing our members benefit.”

For more information on the contract, please visit: https://www.civicmarketplace.com/afi-batteries-plus-cooperative-contract

For supporting images please see here.

About Batteries Plus

Batteries Plus is the nation’s leading specialty battery, lighting, and device repair franchise with over 700 locations, many of which are independently owned and operated. Batteries Plus serves commercial and retail customers across the U.S. with high-quality products and dependable service.

About the Alliance for Innovation (AFI)

AFI is a nonprofit organization committed to accelerating innovation in local government. Through bold partnerships and smarter procurement, AFI delivers community-first solutions that empower public agencies.

For entities interested in joining AFI please reach out to troyriggs@transformgov.org.

About Edge Public

Edge Public is a national cooperative purchasing organization based in Lake Worth, Florida, that simplifies procurement for public agencies, school districts, and higher education institutions (both public and private) . Through a lead agency model, Edge Public ensures compliance, efficiency, and value in every contract offering—enabling public entities to streamline their purchasing process while meeting regulatory and statutory requirements .

