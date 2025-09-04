Blueair and Marie Kondo Launch Exclusive Air Purifier Collection to Spark Joyful Living

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blueair, the global leader in air health, is partnering with Marie Kondo, the tidying expert and bestselling author, to launch an exclusive offer featuring the Blue Pure 511i Max designed to optimize air for wellness and elevate joyful living. The collaboration celebrates the joy of fresh air as an essential element of a harmonious home, blending Blueair’s expertise with Marie Kondo’s philosophy of intentional living — surrounding yourself only with what sparks joy.

“Clean air is a foundation for a tidy and joyful home,” said Marie Kondo. “By incorporating simple wellness elements like air purification into your daily environment, you’re not only organizing your space, you’re transforming how you feel in it." Share

Designed to elevate both form and function, the exclusive pre-filter for the Blue Pure 511i Max features a serene, elegant aesthetic inspired by Marie Kondo’s signature style. Available for a limited time, the pre-filter brings a touch of calm to any space while helping remove harmful airborne pollutants like dust, pollen, and pet dander, creating a home that not only looks clean, but feels clean.

“Clean air is a foundation for a tidy and joyful home,” said Marie Kondo. “By incorporating simple wellness elements like air purification into your daily environment, you’re not only organizing your space, you’re transforming how you feel in it. When combined with the practice of surrounding yourself with possessions that spark joy, these mindful choices help create a home that you love and a life that you enjoy.”

This idea aligns with a growing trend: people are turning their homes into sanctuaries, places where wellness, calm, and clarity are prioritized. However, many overlook indoor air quality, despite spending up to 90% of their time indoors. Air pollutants from dust, cooking, cleaning products, and pet allergens can build up, impacting focus, sleep, skin health, and overall well-being.

The limited-edition pre-filter helps turn any room into a fresh space by combining Marie Kondo’s joyful design sensibility with Blueair’s HEPASilent™ filtration technology. The result: quiet, energy-efficient purification that removes up to 99.97% of airborne pollutants1, making clean air a simple, beautiful part of everyday living.

The KonMari x Blueair collab was designed with wellness-minded consumers in mind and supports Blueair’s broader mission to elevate air wellness as a core pillar of healthy living, reinforcing its position as both a functional and lifestyle brand.

Starting today, the Blue Pure 511i Max exclusive pre-filter is available in Ocean Twilight and sold on Blueair.com and Konmari.com for $14.99 -— or as a bundle for $149.99.

About Blueair:

Blueair is a global air wellness brand dedicated to enhancing health and well-being by creating cleaner, fresher, and healthier indoor environments. Founded in Sweden in 1996, Blueair has been at the forefront of air wellness innovation, developing advanced solutions that go beyond purification to improve overall indoor air quality. From reducing airborne pollutants and allergens to optimizing humidity and promoting better breathing, Blueair’s award-winning innovations are designed to support a holistic approach to well-being. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and thoughtful design, Blueair makes air wellness accessible to all. Learn more at www.blueair.com and follow Blueair on Instagram and TikTok.

About Marie Kondo:

Marie Kondo is a tidying expert, bestselling author, star of Netflix’s hit show, “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo,” and founder of KonMari Media, Inc. Enchanted with organizing since her childhood, now Marie is a renowned tidying expert helping people around the world transform their cluttered homes into spaces of serenity and inspiration. Her goal, now and always, is to spark joy everywhere by organizing the world.

1 Tested on PM 2.5 up to 90mins