Aspen Power Announces Acquisition of Illinois Solar Sites

Aspen Power, a leading distributed generation platform dedicated to building the clean energy future, today announced the acquisition of two community solar projects in Illinois with a combined capacity of 13.9 megawatts direct current (MWdc). Located in Grafton and Mattoon, the projects are expected to generate over 19 million kilowatt-hours (kWh), which is the clean energy equivalent to powering 2,770 homes each year.

The projects were acquired from Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure (GSI) and are part of a larger portfolio spanning Illinois and New York, which also includes sites nearing final completion.

Illinois has emerged as a strong market for community solar, driven by the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA), which expands access to renewable energy, particularly for low- and moderate-income households. Aspen Power’s acquisition builds on recent momentum in the state, including the company’s recent MIPDSA closing on a 14.1 MW Illinois portfolio and its announced partnership to acquire 20 additional community solar projects totaling up to 19 MW, primarily in Illinois.

The Grafton and Mattoon sites will operate as community solar gardens, delivering clean energy directly to local residents and businesses. Subscribers will receive a discount on their electricity bills, and the projects are expected to support approximately 265 jobs, based on estimates from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

“Aspen Power is thrilled to continue to drive the growth of community solar in Illinois, expanding access to clean and affordable energy. Solar is the cheapest form of power available to Americans of all income levels,” said Jorge Vargas, Chief Executive Officer of Aspen Power. “By supporting the state’s ambitious renewable energy goals, we are helping to decarbonize the grid while delivering lasting economic and environmental benefits to local communities. We also want to thank our partners at GSI for their continued support and partnership. At this critical time in the renewable energy industry, strong partnerships between developers and IPPs will continue to drive growth in renewables.”

“At GSI, we’re committed to delivering clean power, creating good jobs, and driving long-term sustainability,” said Mazen Turk, Chief Executive Officer of Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure (GSI). “By advancing high-quality solar and storage projects in key markets, we’re delivering value to our partners while accelerating the clean energy transition.”

Aspen Power is advancing toward its goal of reaching gigawatt scale by mid-decade. The company will continue to deploy distributed generation projects nationwide to expand renewable energy production, create clean energy jobs, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

About Aspen Power

Aspen Power is a distributed energy generation platform that is building the clean energy future. We partner with businesses, communities, and others in the industry to develop, construct, own, and operate renewable energy assets. Our experienced team is passionate about solving our clients’ energy challenges throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit aspenpower.com.

About Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure

Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure (GSI) is one of the clean energy subsidiaries of Libra Group. GSI is a renewable energy company focused on the development, construction, and operation of distributed generation and utility-scale solar energy and battery storage projects in North America. As of 2025, the company developed approximately 581 MWdc across 82 renewable energy projects, many of which are still owned or operated by GSI and have an additional project pipeline of 2.8 GW. GSI’s seasoned team has a proven track record of investing in power assets and partnering with multiple top-tiered investors. For more information on Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure, visit: http://www.greenwoodinfra.com/