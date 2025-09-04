Allstate Launches New All-Sport Championship Series with the Big 12

IRVING, Texas & NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Big 12 Conference and Allstate today announced a multi-year partnership to launch the Allstate Championship Series, a first-of-its-kind, year-round platform that celebrates Big 12 Championships and student-athletes.

The Allstate Championship Series will serve as the pathway to the Allstate Commissioner’s Cup, awarded annually to the Big 12 school that earns the most “points” through performance in Conference championships, graduation rates, academic and student services, and community engagement.

As part of the agreement, Allstate will become the presenting sponsor of all Big 12 Olympic sport championships and receive premier integration across the Conference’s marquee events — including the Big 12 Football Championship and the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships.

The partnership also includes digital and in-venue branding at Big 12 Championships, original storytelling content showcasing student-athlete leadership and achievement, and Allstate’s designation as the Official Insurance Partner of the Big 12 Conference across home, auto, and property insurance.

Brett Yormark, Big 12 Commissioner:

“The Allstate Championship Series and the Allstate Commissioner’s Cup is a celebration of our student-athletes and their success on and off the field. We’re proud to team up with Allstate to create something that’s never been done before in college athletics, and we look forward to having the Allstate brand integrated into each Big 12 Championship.

Elizabeth Brady, Allstate chief marketing, customer and communications officer:

“Allstate and the Big 12’s expanded partnership is all about student-athletes. The Allstate Championship Series breaks new ground in college athletics by creating a year-round platform for every sport.”

Allstate’s 20 years of scholarships and recognition for student-athletes

This announcement coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Allstate Good Hands® Nets program, which has provided millions of dollars in scholarships and now supports student-athletes across all sports for every extra point and field goal. It builds on Allstate’s long-standing commitment to the Good Works Team®, now in partnership with the American Football Coaches Association and the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics, which continues to honor student-athletes who lead with character and make a difference in their communities.

About the Big XII Conference

The Big 12 enters its 30th year as one of the nation's premier conferences in college athletics under the leadership of Commissioner Brett Yormark. Since joining the Conference in August 2022, Yormark has elevated the Big 12 to new heights, emphasizing marketing, brand building and instilling an innovative strategy that has resonated across the college athletics landscape. The Conference is composed of 16 universities spanning 10 states and four time zones. The Big 12 members include Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah, and West Virginia. The Big 12 began play in 1996 and is the home of 91 team NCAA national championships, and 775 individual national champions. The Big 12 Conference office is located in Irving, Texas.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) protects people from life’s uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices, and identities. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online, and at the workplace. Allstate is widely known for the slogan “You’re in Good Hands with Allstate.” For more information, visit www.allstate.com.