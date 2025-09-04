The Aleo Network Foundation and Request Finance Partner to Launch First Private Crypto Payroll

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Aleo Network Foundation, the nonprofit corporation that oversees the health of the ALEO Network, a privacy and compliance infrastructure that powers secure, programmable, worldwide payments, today announces a partnership with Request Finance, the crypto payroll platform with over $1B in transactions and trusted by leading accounting firms, including the likes of Deloitte and PwC. Together, they will provide Web2 and Web3 companies with access to borderless, decentralized crypto rails while upholding fintech-grade privacy.

The integration of Aleo's privacy-first infrastructure allows Request Finance users the ability to continue executing fast, low cost transfers that hide personal information and transaction details and introduce a new layer of security to the blockchain. Users no longer have to choose between compromised security from fully transparent transactions or slow and expensive fiat rails. The addition of Aleo to Request Finance's platform signals a shift in blockchain users' appetite to experience added privacy and selective disclosure, while still enjoying the borderless benefits of blockchain.

In the crypto payroll context, this partnership allows companies to automate employee payments while protecting sensitive financial data and meeting compliance requirements. It addresses a critical gap in the market: a payment system that combines the transparency of blockchain with the privacy needed to shield wage-related information. Primary beneficiaries include:

Web2 companies paying contractors or suppliers overseas, who want to bypass costly and slow fiat rails.

Web3-native teams that keep most of their assets on-chain. With up to 90% of treasury funds held in crypto, a single exposed transaction can reveal significant financial details — making privacy-preserving payments essential.

After successfully piloting Aleo's technology to facilitate private payments, a full integration rollout is now in place, expanding Aleo’s privacy-first capabilities to all teams using Request Finance’s platform.

“At Aleo, we believe privacy isn't just a feature: it's a requirement for bridging traditional finance and blockchain technology,” said Howard Wu, co-founder of Aleo. “Thanks to our partnership with Request Finance, companies can now pay with cryptocurrency without sacrificing the privacy standards they've come to expect from traditional banking.”

“Aleo tackles one of the biggest challenges for businesses adopting stablecoins in their finance stack: maintaining privacy on-chain,” said Max Franke, Head of Product of Request Finance. “By integrating Aleo’s technology into Request, businesses can now handle sensitive payments, from payroll to vendor bills, with the confidence that transaction details remain private. This combination gives businesses the security and discretion they require, while keeping the process simple, familiar, and easy to use.”

Request Finance has enabled Web3-native companies, as well as mainstream enterprises, to tap into on-chain payroll that mimics private payment rails with the speed and efficiency synonymous with blockchain.

About The Aleo Network

The Aleo Network is building the infrastructure for the next generation of private, decentralized applications. Using zero-knowledge cryptography, Aleo enables scalable, off-chain execution with on-chain verification — delivering privacy without compromising programmability. Developers can build powerful, secure applications without exposing user data.

As the industry continues to push toward more secure and privacy-first solutions, Aleo remains committed to making privacy a native, accessible feature for all builders on the decentralized web. For more information about Aleo and to stay updated on its latest developments, visit www.aleo.org.

About Request Finance

Request Finance is the ultimate finance platform for stablecoins, crypto, and fiat operations, powering Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Accounting, Payroll, Expenses, and flexible payments for enterprises. It has processed over $1 billion in transactions, proving that demand for secure, compliant finance solutions is stronger than ever.