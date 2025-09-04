Andersen Consulting Collaborates with MJB Technology Solutions to Advance Digital Transformation Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting strengthens its digital transformation platform through a collaboration with Canada-based MJB Technology Solutions, a firm specializing in ServiceNow, artificial intelligence, analytics, and IT transformation.

Founded in 2002, MJB Technology Solutions designs and delivers customized software, digital platforms, and operational systems to clients across sectors such as banking, telecommunications, and manufacturing. The firm’s core capabilities include comprehensive ServiceNow services, as well as AI-powered solutions, business intelligence and analytics, and digital IT strategy – consistently delivering measurable results and long-term value.

“We’ve spent two decades delivering purpose-built solutions that help our clients tackle business-critical challenges,” said Mark Bains, CEO of MJB Technology Solutions. “Our collaboration with Andersen Consulting marks a new chapter in how we scale innovation globally, while staying true to our values of integrity, trust, and impact.”

Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz added, “MJB brings a strong record of execution across enterprise IT environments and emerging technologies. Their deep expertise in ServiceNow, AI, and analytics will add depth to our platform and allow us to deliver more agile and intelligent solutions for clients seeking tech-enabled transformation.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 600 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.