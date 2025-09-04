Arroyo Investors Sponsors Stella Power Company for Distributed Power Generation Deployment

HOUSTON & CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stella Power Company (“Stella”) today announced the sponsorship of Arroyo Investors (“Arroyo”), a leading independent investment manager with over two decades of experience in energy and infrastructure, to accelerate the development and deployment of distributed power generation projects across North America.

The investment from Arroyo supports Stella’s efforts to provide onsite power generation solutions that deliver reliability, resiliency, and long-term value to data centers, oil & gas, industrial energy users, and other mission critical customers.

“The Stella team has deep operational and industry expertise, and we believe their distributed generation platform is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for reliable onsite power. We are excited to support their growth and be part of this next chapter,” said Chuck Jordan, Founding Partner of Arroyo Investors.

Stella develops, owns and operates onsite power generation solutions that help meet the increase in energy demand from large mission critical consumers. The team is uniquely comprised of industry veterans who understand onsite power generation technology, operations, and how these assets can be permitted and optimized to create value in the various energy markets across North America.

Jamie Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Stella Power Company, said “Arroyo’s commitment is a strong endorsement of our strategy, and the critical role distributed generation plays in today’s energy landscape. With this investment, Stella can move quickly to deploy reliable and resilient, technology agnostic power generation solutions for customers who cannot access grid power or have power reliability challenges. We are poised to immediately deliver for our rapidly growing customer base.”

ABOUT ARROYO INVESTORS

Arroyo is a Houston-based independent investment manager focused on power and energy infrastructure investments across North America and Chile. The Arroyo team has built a leading reputation for investing in energy and infrastructure assets with strong operating performance. For further information, visit www.arroyoinvestors.com.

ABOUT STELLA POWER COMPANY

Stella Power Company, based in Clearwater, Florida is focused on building a next-generation distributed generation platform to deliver resilient onsite power solutions for data centers, industrial users, and critical infrastructure customers. Rooted in decades of power and energy experience, Stella develops, owns, and operates onsite power generation assets under long-term contracts, with a focus on reliability and enduring customer partnerships. Learn more at www.stellapowerco.com.