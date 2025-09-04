Sypris Wins Contract for Classified Missile Avionics Program

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sypris Electronics, LLC, a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq/GM: SYPR), announced today that it has received a follow-on contract award to manufacture and test advanced electronic power supply modules for integration into the avionics suite of a classified, mission-critical missile program. Production is scheduled to begin in 2026. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“This program win underscores our growing presence and commitment to the advanced missile avionics market,” said Mike Sedgwick, Vice President & General Manager of Sypris Electronics. “Our customer’s unwavering focus on ‘mission success’ aligns seamlessly with our culture of and strategy for providing high-reliability solutions for complex, high-cost-of-failure applications. This strategic partner is a global leader in the development and delivery of cutting-edge commercial and military electronic technologies, and we are proud to play a contributing role.”

Sypris Electronics is a trusted provider of engineering and manufacturing services for complex, mission-critical electronic solutions for customers in the Defense (Electronic Warfare, Aircraft and Missile Avionics, Secure Communications, and Military Radar), Space (Deep Space and Low Earth Orbit), Deep Sea Communications (Subsea Fiber Optic Data Networks) and Industrial markets. Backed by over 50 years of experience, the Company specializes in producing electronics for high-cost-of-failure applications. For more information, please visit www.sypriselectronics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

