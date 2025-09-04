Talitha Koum Partners with Frieze Connect to Spotlight Artist June Lee in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talitha Koum, the premium vegan skincare brand, partnered with Frieze Connect to spotlight Korean contemporary artist June Lee through an Artist Reception at the Talitha Koum flagship showroom in Seoul.

Talitha Koum and Frieze Connect host Artist Reception with Korean contemporary artist June Lee during Frieze Seoul Share

The event, held during Frieze Seoul—the Asian edition of the global contemporary art fair Frieze, one of the world’s most influential art platforms—featured Lee’s acclaimed Bystander series with a dialogue with Moon Sun Chai, CEO and founder of Talitha Koum, docent-led tours, and artwork viewings.

Lee reflected, “Through this collaboration, I came to understand CEO Moon Sun Chai’s personal journey with skin disorders and how it inspired Talitha Koum’s message of recovery. The brand’s sincerity resonated deeply with me as an artist.”

Chai responded that Lee’s creative path mirrors her own commitment to building the brand with integrity “June Lee’s perseverance reflects the same authenticity that drives Talitha Koum. Upholding this sincerity will allow us to stand out in a saturated cosmetics industry.”

That resonance was echoed by Minche Seo, Manager of Frieze Connect Asia, who emphasized the broader cultural impact, “Frieze Connect creates meaningful intersections between art, culture, and audiences. This partnership shows how artistic expression can resonate beyond galleries, even into everyday life and skincare. Lee’s work embodies the bold and relevant spirit of Frieze Seoul.”

Exhibition Continues

Lee’s solo exhibition, including works inspired by Talitha Koum products, remains open to the public free of charge at the flagship showroom in Seoul until September 14.

About Talitha Koum

Founded by Moon Sun Chai, Talitha Koum is a premium vegan skincare brand inspired by her lifelong journey with a genetic skin condition. The brand pioneers botanical, vegan formulations powered by its patented White Dandelion Extract, rooted in a philosophy of awakening inner strength and authentic beauty.

About Frieze

Founded in London in 1991, Frieze is a leading global platform for contemporary art and culture, best known for its international art fairs in London, New York, Los Angeles, and Seoul. Through its exhibitions, publishing, and events, Frieze connects artists, galleries, collectors, and cultural institutions worldwide.

Availability & Inquiries

Talitha Koum products are available at www.talithakoum.co.kr, the official Naver Store, the flagship showroom in Seoul, and select global retail and hotel partners.