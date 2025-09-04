-

BioFlyte Awarded U.S. Air Force SBIR Phase II Contract to Advance BioTOF System for Ground-Based Chem/Bio Aerosol Detection

Phase II award focuses on ruggedizing BioFlyte’s BioTOF technology for deployment on unmanned ground vehicles, enabling mobile chem/biothreat detection in expeditionary environments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioFlyte, a chemical and bioaerosol surveillance firm with a disruptive new class of fieldable chemical and biological threat collection, detection, and identification solutions, today announced it has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract by the U.S. Air Force. The contract advances BioFlyte’s BioTOF™ solutions, with a focus on ruggedizing the system for deployment on unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs). This next phase will enable highly mobile, ground-based chem/bio-detection capabilities in operationally challenging environments.

"This Phase II award is a major milestone for BioFlyte and is a testament to DoD’s growing appreciation of the significant security benefits our technology provides relative to aerosolized chem/bio hazards," said Todd Sickles, CEO of BioFlyte.

"This Phase II award is a major milestone for BioFlyte and is a testament to DoD’s growing appreciation of the significant security benefits our technology provides relative to aerosolized chem/bio hazards," said Todd Sickles, CEO of BioFlyte. "By advancing the BioTOF system for deployment on unmanned ground vehicles, we are equipping the U.S. Air Force and other DoD partners with a highly mobile solution to safeguard personnel and critical missions in the most demanding environments."

The award builds on BioFlyte’s successful Phase I engagement with the Air Force, in which the company demonstrated the feasibility of adapting its core technology for specific high-priority applications. Phase II will accelerate the development and operationalization of a ruggedized configuration required for various forward operating locations.

"The proposal development process was an intense team effort, and this award reflects the dedication and expertise of everyone involved," said Mark Russo, Client Development Lead at BioFlyte. "This achievement brings us one step closer to delivering advanced detection technologies to forward-operating locations across the U.S. military."

About BioFlyte

BioFlyte is a chem/bioaerosol surveillance company that is commercializing a revolutionary new class of fieldable chemical and biological contamination sampling, detection, and identification solutions. The firm’s current market focus is critical infrastructure protection and mail screening in both the government and commercial sectors. For more information about BioFlyte and its products, please visit: https://bioflyte.com.

