Nex Playground Rolls Out Fall Game Lineup, Starring Fan-Favorite Bluey and First-Ever Sports League Partnership with the NHL

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nex, the leading motion technology and entertainment company, today announced its Fall 2025 game lineup for Nex Playground, the active play system that gets families moving together. Headlining the slate are two standout partnerships: a motion-controlled game inspired by the globally beloved animated series Bluey, and the company’s first-ever official sports league partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL). These titles build on Nex Playground’s growing catalog of motion games, along with games featuring other iconic brands like Unicorn Academy and Tiny Chef, reinforcing Nex’s commitment to providing joyful, healthy, and communal active play. The new games will be progressively released on Nex Playground starting this October and will be included in the Play Pass content subscription, which is sold separately and can easily be added anytime.

This season is jam-packed with licensed partnerships including:

Bluey – Step into Bluey’s colorful world with five motion-controlled mini games – dance, cook, bounce balloons, play Keepy Uppy, play squash, and use your magic asparagus – bringing the show’s playful charm to life for the whole family.

National Hockey League – In Nex Playground’s first-ever official sports league partnership, players can sharpen their hockey skills and climb the leaderboards in this interactive on-ice challenge that mirrors the real NHL season – complete with NHL Club customizations, in-game items, and competitive matches.

Unicorn Academy – Ride magical unicorns through an immersive open world inspired by the hit series. Explore, complete quests, and relive replayable moments from the show in this expansive, adventure-driven game.

The Tiny Chef Show – Join the world’s smallest chef in a cozy, whimsical cooking game where adorable and delicious creations come to life on the kitchen counter.

In addition to a handful of licensed titles, Nex Playground is also launching an original, tail-wagging title:

NexPets: Puppies – Care for a fluffy friend – feeding, bathing, and playing with them using motion controls that make every wag and woof feel real.

“This holiday lineup is our most exciting yet, packed with beloved characters and fresh experiences that connect with families,” said David Lee, CEO of Nex. “Bringing Bluey into Nex Playground is a milestone we’re thrilled to share with our community, and our partnership with the NHL adds a new layer of competitive, athletic, and social fun for sports fans. We’re building Nex Playground into the go-to place where families can laugh, move, and play together.”

Nex Playground is a controller-free console designed for families with young kids, making active, communal play more accessible and engaging than ever. Fully motion-powered gameplay means body movements are used rather than controllers, getting players to get off the couch and making physical activity fun for all ages. Additionally, Nex Playground is kidSAFE+ COPPA certified, with no internet connectivity, online interactions, ads, and in-game purchases, making it a standout family gaming option. All data stays local to the device, and the system comes with a built-in camera cover, highlighting Nex’s commitment to privacy and safety. After a strong first year at retail in 2024 selling over 250,000 units to date, Nex Playground is gaining serious traction as a top choice for family gaming.

Families interested in purchasing Nex Playground can find the console on Amazon as well as in Best Buy®, Target®, Sam’s Club®, and Walmart® online and select retail stores nationwide. Store availability can be found at https://nexplayground.com/stores.

To learn more about Nex Playground, visit https://nexplayground.com.

About Nex

Nex is on a mission to help families rediscover the joy of movement. Created by parents for parents, Nex combines technology and play to deliver fun, social, and interactive experiences powered by natural body motion, encouraging kids and adults to move more, play more, and have fun together. Nex Playground, the company’s award-winning active play system, is purpose-built to get families moving year-round, with safety and privacy as core considerations in its intentional design. It is certified kidSAFE+ COPPA compliant and built to support healthy, active play for all ages and abilities.

Nex Playground features a growing library of 40+ experiences, including motion and dance games, fitness and educational experiences, and Nex Originals. Content includes collaborations with partners like Hasbro, Sesame Workshop, and NBCUniversal. Nex has been recognized by Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, TIME’s Best Inventions, and Parents’ Best Entertainment System for Families, and has earned Red Dot, IDEA, and Core77 international design awards.

To learn more, visit https://www.nex.inc or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.