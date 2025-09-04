OneShield AI Hub Receives Anthropic Certification for Zero Data Retention

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneShield, a leading provider of core insurance technology solutions, today announced that it has signed a Zero Data Retention agreement with its AI partner, Anthropic.

"Data privacy and regulatory compliance are foundational to our industry," said Tony Villa, Chief Executive Officer of OneShield. "These agreements confirm that the information processed via our AI Hub is processed and deleted immediately."

The ZDR agreement confirms that any information processed through the AI Hub is handled in real time and never stored, logged, or reused for model training by Anthropic. This ensures no inputs or outputs are accessible or retained by Anthropic.

The AI Hub is OneShield’s centralized platform for developing, testing, and deploying insurance-specific AI solutions. It acts as a controlled environment where insurers can leverage AI agents, prebuilt workflows, and partner tools to streamline core functions such as underwriting, claims handling, and customer servicing. Designed to integrate directly with insurance operations, the AI Hub accelerates innovation while embedding governance, security, and compliance into every workflow.

“Compliance is built into the design of the AI Hub,” said Doug Moore, Chief Innovation Officer at OneShield. “This agreement confirms that our controls eliminate data retention, prevent unintended model training, and reduce regulatory risk for insurers. With ZDR and customer control over shared information, we’re demonstrating that AI can be deployed responsibly.”

The Zero Data Retention is part of OneShield’s broader compliance-first approach to AI adoption, positioning the AI Hub as the first marketplace of its kind in the core systems sector to provide both cutting-edge innovation and regulatory-grade assurance.

