Tailored Athlete Selects Cart.com as Its Fulfillment and Transportation Management Partner

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cart.com, the leading commerce solutions provider, today announced that Tailored Athlete, the UK-based "perfect muscle fit" clothing brand founded in 2016 by Harry Simonis, has selected Cart.com as its U.S. fulfillment and transportation management services (TMS) partner. Tailored Athlete will leverage Cart.com's tech-enabled third-party logistics (3PL) solutions and Columbus, OH supply chain hub to streamline its fulfillment operations in the U.S. The clothing brand will also use Cart.com's Transportation Management System (TMS) to secure the best shipping rates across carriers and to consolidate all freight operations.

"We're proud we were able to quickly onboard Tailored Athlete and clear the backorders left by its previous 3PL within the first week of our partnership," said Joe Barth, Chief Logistics Officer at Cart.com. "We started receiving trucks the day after our contract was signed, so the company could immediately leverage our technology-driven fulfillment offerings and take advantage of the best rates and level of service with every item shipped."

Cart.com's technology-driven 3PL offering enables B2C, D2C and B2B companies to automate and simplify mission-critical supply chain operations, reduce costs and achieve real-time order and inventory visibility. The company deploys its proprietary software, including its Omnichannel Order Management System (OMS) and warehouse management technology, alongside a variety of automated systems to drive precision and productivity across its nationwide network of omnichannel facilities.

"When our previous 3PL closed their doors unexpectedly and stopped fulfilling our customers' orders, we needed to find an immediate solution for our customers and urgently clear our backorders," said Nick Bailey, COO, at Tailored Athlete. "We've been extremely impressed with Cart.com's ability to move quickly and get us up and running smoothly. We needed a partner who could take over fast—and every member of the Cart.com team delivered and helped make it a seamless transition."

Cart.com helps businesses transform their supply chain and demand generation operations with comprehensive digital and physical solutions that optimize performance. Cart.com's tech-driven logistics infrastructure enables scalable order fulfillment across e-commerce, retail, and wholesale distribution channels while the company's software and services help drive and predict demand, improve conversion, and enable a unified flow of orders and inventory across all channels.

ABOUT CART.COM

Cart.com is the leading commerce solutions provider, enabling B2C and B2B companies and public sector agencies to unify order and inventory management to drive more efficient growth. Thousands of leading global brands and complex enterprises rely on Cart.com’s superior software, services and logistics infrastructure, including its own network of 18 fulfillment and distribution centers, to integrate and streamline their commerce operations, from product discovery to product delivery.

For more information, please visit Cart.com and LinkedIn.

ABOUT TAILORED ATHLETE

Tailored Athlete has established its 'True Muscle Fit' and performance fabrics across smart and casual styles in menswear. Founded in 2016 by Harry Simonis, our philosophy stems from the belief that an athletic physique should not prevent anyone from dressing well. The journey to perfect a muscle fit was born out of hours of research, gathering measurements, and feedback from thousands of Athletes. With traditional clothing designs outdated and no longer fit for purpose, we design our products around the muscular structure, combatting existing problems: no more excess fabric or bagginess around the waist, no more tent effect, no more sizing up to fit your quads. Experience clothing Designed By Athletes, For Athletes.