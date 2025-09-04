Get Active With Bluey: Nex and BBC Studios Turn Screen Time Into Active Play Time

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nex, maker of Nex Playground, the active play system that gets families moving together, today announced a partnership with BBC Studios to develop a new interactive motion-powered game experience inspired by Bluey, the Emmy® Award-winning animated series that has captured hearts across generations globally.

Bluey is a loveable, inexhaustible, blue heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun.

The new partnership will bring Bluey to life on Nex Playground in October through a motion-powered game that invites players to jump, dance, and laugh alongside the Heeler family. Built for kids ages 4+ and designed to be enjoyed with siblings, parents, and grandparents alike, the Bluey experience will channel the show’s signature blend of creativity, humor, and joyful family connection.

“Through Nex Playground, we’re bringing the beloved world of Bluey off the screen and into the living room, transforming favorite moments from the show into active, shared experience,” said David Lee, co-founder and CEO of Nex, “From jumping and dancing to bouncing and playing a game of squash, families can immerse themselves in cooperative and competitive mini-games inspired by iconic episodes like ‘Musical Statues,’ ‘Keepy Uppy,’ and ‘Asparagus’–all designed to spark movement, imagination, and togetherness.”

“We believe that play and by extension, gaming, has the power to bring families closer together, so partnering with Nex was a natural fit,” said Marina Mello, Global Director of Gaming & Interactive at BBC Studios. “Nex’s unique technology allows fans of all ages to quite literally ‘jump’ into the fun together. The mini-games are not only inspired by fan-favourite episodes, they are purpose-built for shared play and unforgettable moments.”

The upcoming Bluey game will feature several mini-games inspired by fan-favorite episodes, encouraging players to activate dance mode, play Keepy Uppy, and have fun with the magic asparagus, inspired by scenes from the show in a physical and interactive way. The game will debut in October exclusively on Nex Playground with a Play Pass – the subscription that unlocks the full Nex Playground experience–with full details and an official title to be shared closer to launch.

About Nex

Nex is on a mission to help families rediscover the joy of movement. Created by parents for parents, Nex combines technology and play to deliver fun, social, and interactive experiences powered by natural body motion, encouraging kids and adults to move more, play more, and have fun together. Nex Playground, the company’s award-winning active play system, is purpose-built to get families moving year-round, with safety and privacy as core considerations in its intentional design. It is certified kidSAFE+ COPPA compliant and built to support healthy, active play for all ages and abilities.

Nex Playground features a growing library of 40+ experiences, including motion and dance games, fitness and educational experiences, and Nex Originals. Content includes collaborations with partners like Hasbro, Sesame Workshop, and NBCUniversal. Nex has been recognized by Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, TIME’s Best Inventions, and Parents’ Best Entertainment System for Families, and has earned Red Dot, IDEA, and Core77 international design awards.

To learn more, visit https://www.nex.inc

About BLUEY™

Bluey is created and written by Joe Brumm and produced by the multiple Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family.

Bluey is produced by Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and co-commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios Kids & Family. Financed in association with Screen Australia, Bluey is proudly 100% created, written, animated, and post produced in Brisbane Queensland, Australia, with funding from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland and the Australian Government. BBC Studios Kids & Family hold the global distribution and merchandise rights.

In Australia, the show is broadcast on ABC. The series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.

About Ludo Studio

Ludo Studio is a BAFTA, multi-Emmy®, Logie and Peabody award-winning Australian studio and one of TIME’s Most Influential Companies of 2024, that creates and produces original scripted drama, animation and digital stories that are authored by incredible local talent, distributed globally and loved by audiences everywhere. ludostudio.com.au

About BBC Studios Brands & Licensing

The BBC Studios Brands & Licensing division is the driving force in extending BBC Studios IP through innovative brand extensions, fostering deep fan engagement worldwide. Partnering our iconic brands – including Doctor Who and Bluey – with the world’s biggest brands, promoters, and publishers, ignites the imagination of fans and creates memorable brand-fame moments. Our diverse portfolio spans consumer products, live entertainment, gaming, and publishing, while BBC Studios Digital drives over 1 billion views per month, offering advertising and branded content opportunities. Supported by award-winning teams, we focus on finding visionary opportunities to enhance global brand impact and digital growth.