Mitutoyo Introduces Sensible Measurement for Everyone with the New Bold Compact QM-Fit Measurement System

Faster, Smaller, Smarter

original Precision made sensible. The Mitutoyo QM-Fit delivers rapid, accurate results in a compact, automated vision system requiring no setup or specialized training.

AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitutoyo America Corporation, the world leader in metrology instruments, introduces the QM-Fit Smart Vision System. The QM-Fit represents a BOLD step forward in optical metrology. The system features a wide field of view that can intelligently recognize part geometry, allowing measurements to be initiated automatically by extracting shapes displayed on the 15.6-inch intuitive color touchscreen. By combining streamlined operation with advanced automation, the QM-Fit delivers precision measurements with unmatched simplicity.

The QM-Fit is faster, smaller and smarter. Place the part and get the measurement instantly.

The QM-Fit is an all-in-one measurement system which allows you to view more of your parts under the high-resolution 20-megapixel color camera, combined with a telecentric lens that provides accurate imaging. The QM-Fit has an integrated computer and touch screen that delivers fast, effortless results. Automatic Element Detection instantly identifies multiple features, by automatically recognizing a workpiece, determining its alignment, and performing measurement routines.

Superior accuracy backed by NIST traceability:

  • Results can be displayed in mm, µm, inch and µinch
  • Measurement accuracy ± 0.000394", ±10 µm
  • Repeatability 2σ ≤ 4 μm
  • Accuracy guaranteed temperature range: 20±1 °C

Next level image quality and lighting captures every detail instantly:

  • 20-megapixel Color CMOS camera
  • Stage and 8 Quadrant Ring Illumination
  • Operator selectable digital magnifications of 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100x
  • Measurable range: 4.5" x 3.0" x 1.4”, 115 x 75 x 36 mm

When accuracy matters, manufacturers turn to Mitutoyo for proven performance that drives quality forward. Contact your local Mitutoyo representative or distributor to schedule a demo, consultation, or get a quote.

At Mitutoyo, precision is our profession. We are the leader in metrology instruments, solutions and support, offering more than 5,500 products, the largest and most comprehensive product portfolio of any commercial metrology provider. Mitutoyo also has the highest-performing A2LA-accredited calibration laboratories (A2LA Certificate No. 0750.01) in the nation. For more information, contact the Mitutoyo inside sales team at mitutoyo.com/contact-us/

Contacts

Mitutoyo America Corporation
965 Corporate Boulevard, Aurora, IL 60502
Phone: (630) 820-9666;
Fax: (630) 820-2614
E-mail: marketing@mitutoyo.com
Website: www.mitutoyo.com

Media inquiries:
Elizabeth Foytik
Public Relations Specialist
Phone (331) 299-5506
Email: Elizabeth.Foytik@mitutoyo.com

