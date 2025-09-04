EmPOWER AI 2025 Conference Unites Energy and AI Innovators Building the Intelligent Grid of the Future

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely's premier energy intelligence conference, EmPOWER AI, will be held September 16-18 in Napa, California. This annual gathering features attendees from over 40 global companies to spark critical dialog between utility leaders, data experts, and artificial intelligence (AI) executives on how AI is revolutionizing the sector.

“This event has become the premier stage for showcasing the next wave of our AI advancements. Last year, Bidgely debuted our groundbreaking work in generative AI. This year, attendees will again get an exclusive look at our newest, powerful AI solution, giving leaders more flexibility than ever to operationalize AI across their utility,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “We can't wait to share the incredible successes of our customers and reveal what's next for the energy industry.”

This year’s EmPOWER AI will be hosted by PacifiCorp, the largest grid operator in the western U.S. and long-time Bidgely partner, and will feature sessions on AI-driven disaggregation insights; next-gen segmentation and customer engagement; and distribution grid planning and electrification. These sessions feature vibrant discussions from leading utilities and Bidgely experts. EmPOWER AI’s featured speaker this year is workplace AI visionary and Glean CEO Arvind Jain who will discuss how utilities can navigate the future of AI.

“EmPOWER AI provides a rare space where peers from across the industry come together to discuss innovation as well as learn from each other’s AI journeys,” said Shawn Grant, Director of Customer Solutions at PacifiCorp. “It’s an open exchange that accelerates how we all move forward—from the edge of the grid to the center of transformation.”

A Global Conversation with Local Insight

The new EmPOWER AI ‘Insights Tour’ events, which kicked off in 2025, will culminate in Napa, weaving global conversations and insights from over 100 attendees at stops in Canada and Europe. Both regional events united utilities and executives for discussions around breaking down silos between customers and grid planning using data-driven strategies, advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) 2.0, and generative AI (GenAI) to strengthen both grid reliability and customer engagement.

“I think EmPOWER AI is a unique event where they invite similar people with similar problem statements within their own industries, from a global footprint, to come and exchange those ideas,” said Sumit Verma, VP – Customer Experience at TAQA Distribution in Abu Dhabi. “One company’s problem could be another company's solution.”

Executive Networking and Candid Dialogues

Bidgely's EmPOWER AI conference gives attendees a deep dive into the latest solutions for the utility industry's biggest challenges. The sessions blend a forward-looking vision with practical, real-world applications that utilities are already using today. Perspectives from organizations such as Ameren Illinois, APS, OG&E, SMUD, NV Energy, Avista, Itron, AWS, Infosys, and others leading innovation across the energy value chain will be shared throughout the event.

Session topics include:

Moving Customers from the Edge of the Grid to the Center of Innovation

Turning Your Static Grid into an AI Intelligent Operating System

Accelerating EV Program Success with AI

Smarter Load, Smarter Spend: Reimagining TOU and Rate Design

From AMI to AI: Designing for the Future with Distributed Intelligence

Evolving Equity and Affordability Using Data

Forecasting & Preparedness for 10X Grid Growth

Registration for EmPOWER AI 2025 is now open. For more information, visit: www.bidgely.com/empower-ai/.

About Bidgely

