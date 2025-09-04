SITA Launches Next-Generation Connectivity for Airline Passenger Handling, Powered by Versa

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SITA, the global leader in air transport technology, today announced the availability of SITA’s next-generation, secure connectivity managed service to streamline front-office passenger handling services, SITA Connect Fly, powered by technology from Versa, the global leader in Universal Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).

SITA Connect Fly delivers a reliable, secure, and cost-effective SD-WAN managed service for airport front-office systems using Versa’s unified security and networking technology. Share

Today’s launch is timely as airlines are under growing pressure to modernize their passenger handling systems. Many still rely on outdated networks and multiple vendors, leading to rising costs, security gaps, and delays at the airport.

Reliability with Robust Security

SITA Connect Fly gives airlines and the wider transport industry a faster, more secure way to connect departure control systems (DCS) and web applications directly to their passenger-facing workstations, such as check-in kiosks. With proven Versa SD-WAN connectivity providing modern software-defined networking and built-in cyber protection, airlines can simplify operations, strengthen resilience, and cut the time needed to open new stations from months to just weeks.

For passengers, the result is less waiting at check-in and boarding, improved trust in the safety of their personal data, and a seamless experience end-to-end.

“Airlines across the world are telling us the same thing: They need faster, more resilient systems to keep up with growing passenger volumes and increased cloud services,” said Martin Smillie, Senior Vice President for Communications and Data Exchange at SITA. “SITA Connect Fly provides a managed secure connectivity service for pre-flight operations worldwide, helping reduce the risk of outages and keeping network and security policies consistent across airports. In practice, this means smoother check-in, more reliable boarding, and a less stressful journey for passengers.”

Kelly Ahuja, CEO of Versa, added, “As SITA’s technology partner, we are extremely gratified to be part of delivering this modernized network and security infrastructure using our VersaONE Universal SASE platform. Our innovations have enabled SITA to transform their managed services and be in a leading position to deliver flexibility and agility to their customers.”

SITA Connect Fly builds on SITA’s widely used Community Connect DCS service, currently supporting check-in and boarding control in more than 400 locations worldwide. This revamped managed service will bring all the benefits from its cloud-native technology at cost-effective pricing for customers.

Security and Networking Convergence

The new service is built on VersaONE, Versa’s AI-powered platform that combines network performance and security in one place. With Versa’s global cloud gateways, airlines can connect through the closest point of access, speeding up response times and reducing delays. The platform also ensures that enough bandwidth is always available for critical applications, keeping essential airline systems like departure control running smoothly.

Thanks to Versa’s next-generation unified networking and security technology, this new managed service will also bring more flexibility, delivering connectivity from any underlying transport layer (ISP, MPLS, 4G/5G, etc.) to any application, no matter its location. For customers, this means no barriers to being connected from any remote airport, including regional sites, and expediting their operations time-to-market to just a few weeks. As the product also includes full SASE options – which merges cloud-delivered Security Service Edge (SSE) security capabilities with all the SD-WAN benefits enhancing security without compromising agility – it will additionally cover mobile endpoints, non-airport locations and wider travel industry needs.

Fully integrated with SITA’s common-use systems for check-in and self-service (CUTE and CUSS) and SITA Flex, SITA Connect Fly also lays the foundation for real-time data processing across the broader SITA digital ecosystem, helping airlines and airports deliver more connected, efficient, and reliable services for travelers everywhere.

About Versa

Versa, a global leader in SASE, enables organizations to create self-protecting networks that radically simplify and automate their network and security infrastructure. Powered by AI, the VersaONE Universal SASE Platform delivers converged SSE, SD-WAN, and SD-LAN solutions that protect data and defend against cyberthreats while delivering a superior digital experience. Thousands of customers globally, with hundreds of thousands of sites and millions of users, trust Versa with their mission critical networks and security. Versa is privately held and funded by investors such as Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, and BlackRock. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com and follow Versa on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) @versanetworks.

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry’s tech engine, making travel safer, easier, and more sustainable for everyone. From the earliest days of commercial aviation to today’s digital frontiers, SITA has been there, connecting the industry and helping it evolve through every leap forward.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA technology supports over 1,000 airports and more than 19,600 aircraft worldwide. It also helps over 70 governments strike the balance between secure borders and seamless journeys. Behind the scenes, SITA bridges 45–50% of the industry’s data exchange, enabling a highly complex global network to operate smoothly and reliably, every step of the way.

SITA is transforming fast. From advanced self-service and operations control to airport design and digital borders, we’re shaping the next generation of travel through key acquisitions like Materna IPS, ASISTIM, and CCM. We’re also expanding beyond aviation with initiatives such as SmartSea, bringing our trusted technologies to cruise, rail, and urban air mobility.

This transformation is about more than new products. We’re investing in the right skills, tools, and partnerships to help the industry move with greater intelligence and agility, bringing together smart systems, seamless data, and sustainable innovation. Because as global travel surges, flow is everything.

As part of our bold climate strategy, SITA is cutting emissions by 4.2% each year and targeting net zero by 2050. Our science-based targets are validated by the SBTi, and our growing portfolio is helping customers reduce their own carbon footprints too.

Owned by the industry and driven by its needs, SITA operates in more than 200 countries and territories. Find out more at www.sita.aero.

Versa Networks, VOS, the Versa logo, and Versa Titan are or may be registered trademarks of Versa Networks, Inc.