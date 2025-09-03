NFL and Extreme Networks Extend Partnership Through 2028 to Deliver Advanced Connectivity and Powerful Wi-Fi Analytics Across Stadiums

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in AI-powered automation for networking, today announced a partnership extension with the National Football League (NFL) where Extreme will remain as the league’s Official Wi-Fi Network Solutions Provider and Official Wi-Fi Analytics Provider through 2028. With the extension, Extreme will be adding new 6 GHz Wi-Fi deployments with the Pittsburgh Steelers and at MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Jets and New York Giants. Entering its thirteenth consecutive season as an official partner of the NFL, Extreme now powers wireless and wired connectivity across several NFL stadiums as well as Wi-Fi analytics solutions for 30 NFL teams.

Fans expect seamless modern stadium amenities, including mobile tickets, in-seat concessions ordering, cashless purchases, and high-quality A/V, driving a need for network solutions battle-tested in dense environments. Extreme delivers the next-generation connectivity and intelligent network analytics that enable venues to transform Wi-Fi insights into memorable and engaging fan experiences and operational advantages.

Key Facts

High-Speed Connectivity for Steelers, Jets, and Giants: Extreme is deploying 6 GHz Wi-Fi networks to increase stadium-wide bandwidth, helping improve fan engagement and the performance of connected devices across the stadium. This next-generation network ensures seamless streaming, faster data access, and the capacity to handle massive game-day traffic spikes without compromise.

Extreme is deploying 6 GHz Wi-Fi networks to increase stadium-wide bandwidth, helping improve fan engagement and the performance of connected devices across the stadium. This next-generation network ensures seamless streaming, faster data access, and the capacity to handle massive game-day traffic spikes without compromise. Unique Network Insights and Industry-Leading Network Solutions: Teams will also lean into ExtremeCloud™ Business Insights for Venues to better analyze fan preferences, monitor foot traffic, track retail performance, and uncover new sponsorship and revenue opportunities. NFL teams will have access to Extreme’s entire portfolio of AI-powered cloud network solutions, including Extreme Platform ONE™, the industry’s first all-in-one networking platform powered by conversational, multimodal, and agentic AI.

Teams will also lean into ExtremeCloud™ Business Insights for Venues to better analyze fan preferences, monitor foot traffic, track retail performance, and uncover new sponsorship and revenue opportunities. NFL teams will have access to Extreme’s entire portfolio of AI-powered cloud network solutions, including Extreme Platform ONE™, the industry’s first all-in-one networking platform powered by conversational, multimodal, and agentic AI. Powerful Solutions for High-Density Environments: Extreme is the proven leader in delivering high-performance Wi-Fi in the world’s most demanding, high-density environments. With decades of expertise, purpose-built technology, and unmatched experience supporting the NFL, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, Liverpool FC, and Manchester United among other major global venues, Extreme ensures seamless connectivity that keeps fans connected, engaged, and energized throughout every moment.

Executive Perspectives

Gary Brantley, Chief Information Officer of the National Football League

“Partnering with Extreme Networks has been transformative for the NFL, elevating both our stadium operations and the way fans experience the game. With their world-class solutions as our foundation, we’re driving a new era of innovation, making every stadium smarter, every interaction faster, and every gameday more thrilling, while creating deeper connections with the next generation of fans.”

John Brams, SVP Americas, Extreme Networks

“We’re proud to embark on our thirteenth season as a partner to the NFL. Wi-Fi connectivity is the backbone of every stadium, powering everything from ticket scanners and security checkpoints to live content streaming and fan engagement in the stands. As technology evolves and NFL teams push the boundaries of connectivity, Extreme delivers the robust, innovative foundation that drives exceptional experiences and powers the future of the game.”

Additional Resources:

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in AI-powered cloud networking, focused on delivering simple and secure solutions that help businesses address challenges and enable connections among devices, applications, and users. We push the boundaries of technology, leveraging the powers of artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Tens of thousands of customers globally trust Extreme to drive value, foster innovation, and overcome extreme challenges. For more information, visit Extreme's website at www.extremenetworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, Facebook, or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeCloud, Extreme Platform ONE, and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States, and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.