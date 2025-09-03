Border to Coast Selects Heitman as North American Value-Add Real Estate Manager

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heitman LLC (“Heitman”), a global real estate investment management firm, today announced a $90 million allocation to its North American value-add real estate series from Border to Coast, one of the largest pension funds in the UK with £55 billion under management. The commitment was made on behalf of Border to Coast’s Global Value-Add Real Estate Fund.

Heitman’s North American value-add strategy targets opportunities across a diversified mix of traditional and alternative real estate sectors, with a focus on non-traditional property types. These include self-storage, senior housing, student housing and other specialty assets where there may be a compelling opportunity for value creation. Border to Coast’s commitment deepens Heitman’s relationship with the UK’s Local Government Pension Scheme (“LGPS”) and underscores the growing appetite among UK public pensions for alternative real estate strategies.

“We are proud to welcome Border to Coast as a partner in our North American value-add strategy,” said Mike Trench, Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Heitman’s value series. “Their support reflects a strong alignment with our investment approach as European investors increasingly seek differentiated access to alternative sectors.”

“Heitman’s deep history and experience investing in alternative property types align with our interest in diversifying into segments and markets with strong long-term fundamentals,” said Paul Campbell, Portfolio Manager, Border to Coast. “This commitment underscores our confidence in their ability to execute and drive value across geographies.”

ABOUT HEITMAN:

Heitman is a global real estate investment management firm with $48 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025. Founded in 1966 and globally headquartered in Chicago, with European headquarters in London, Heitman has 10 offices worldwide and is an active participant in the global real estate property and capital markets. Heitman makes real estate investments through private equity, debt, and publicly traded real estate securities.

ABOUT BORDER TO COAST:

Border to Coast is the largest LGPS (Local Government Pension Scheme) pool in the UK. It is owned by 11 Local Government Pension Schemes (‘Partner Funds’). The Partner Funds represent 2,900 employers and over a million members. The Partner Funds are Bedfordshire, Cumbria, Durham, East Riding, Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Surrey, Teesside, Tyne and Wear and Warwickshire. The Partner Funds have c.£65.3bn in investments, of which Border to Coast is responsible for managing or overseeing 85% of assets totalling £55.4bn (as of 31 March 2025).