-

Border to Coast Selects Heitman as North American Value-Add Real Estate Manager

Investment expands Heitman’s European institutional investor base

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heitman LLC (“Heitman”), a global real estate investment management firm, today announced a $90 million allocation to its North American value-add real estate series from Border to Coast, one of the largest pension funds in the UK with £55 billion under management. The commitment was made on behalf of Border to Coast’s Global Value-Add Real Estate Fund.

Heitman’s North American value-add strategy targets opportunities across a diversified mix of traditional and alternative real estate sectors, with a focus on non-traditional property types. These include self-storage, senior housing, student housing and other specialty assets where there may be a compelling opportunity for value creation. Border to Coast’s commitment deepens Heitman’s relationship with the UK’s Local Government Pension Scheme (“LGPS”) and underscores the growing appetite among UK public pensions for alternative real estate strategies.

“We are proud to welcome Border to Coast as a partner in our North American value-add strategy,” said Mike Trench, Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Heitman’s value series. “Their support reflects a strong alignment with our investment approach as European investors increasingly seek differentiated access to alternative sectors.”

“Heitman’s deep history and experience investing in alternative property types align with our interest in diversifying into segments and markets with strong long-term fundamentals,” said Paul Campbell, Portfolio Manager, Border to Coast. “This commitment underscores our confidence in their ability to execute and drive value across geographies.”

ABOUT HEITMAN:
Heitman is a global real estate investment management firm with $48 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025. Founded in 1966 and globally headquartered in Chicago, with European headquarters in London, Heitman has 10 offices worldwide and is an active participant in the global real estate property and capital markets. Heitman makes real estate investments through private equity, debt, and publicly traded real estate securities.

ABOUT BORDER TO COAST:
Border to Coast is the largest LGPS (Local Government Pension Scheme) pool in the UK. It is owned by 11 Local Government Pension Schemes (‘Partner Funds’). The Partner Funds represent 2,900 employers and over a million members. The Partner Funds are Bedfordshire, Cumbria, Durham, East Riding, Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Surrey, Teesside, Tyne and Wear and Warwickshire. The Partner Funds have c.£65.3bn in investments, of which Border to Coast is responsible for managing or overseeing 85% of assets totalling £55.4bn (as of 31 March 2025).

Contacts

Prosek Partners on behalf of Heitman
pro-Heitman@prosek.com

Industry:

Heitman LLC

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Prosek Partners on behalf of Heitman
pro-Heitman@prosek.com

More News From Heitman LLC

Heitman Finalizes Development of Dublin Self-Storage Facility

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heitman LLC (“Heitman”), a global real estate investment management firm, today announced completion of an approximately 150,000 square foot self-storage facility in Liffey Valley, Dublin. This development further establishes U Store It as a leading provider of self-storage facilities across Ireland. Heitman acquired U Store It in 2022, as part of its global core plus strategy, and has grown the business from six to nine assets across Ireland. The new Dublin facility co...

HESTA to Invest in European Alternative Property Types with Heitman

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heitman LLC (“Heitman”), a global real estate investment management firm, today announced an allocation from HESTA to invest in European alternative property types, including self-storage, student housing, residential, and health care. With over 1 million members and approximately AUD 93 billion of funds under management, HESTA is one of Australia’s largest superannuation funds dedicated to health and community services. This investment establishes Heitman...

Heitman Acquires Majority Stake in Swedish Self-Storage Operator

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heitman LLC (“Heitman”), a global real estate investment management firm, today announced the acquisition of a majority stake in the third largest self-storage operator in Sweden – Servistore. The business has 31 sites (25 operational and 6 due to open) across 14 cities. It encompasses over 4,000 units, spanning a total of 330,000 square feet of storage space. This transaction, made on behalf of Heitman’s European value strategy, allows the firm to continue investing in...
Back to Newsroom