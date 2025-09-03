Prometheus Hyperscale and Conduit Power Form Partnership to Accelerate Speed-to-Market for AI Data Centers in Texas

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prometheus Hyperscale (“Prometheus”), a leading sustainable, next-generation hyperscale data center developer, and Conduit Power LLC (“Conduit”), an independent power producer and leading provider of distributed power solutions, announced today a partnership to deliver reliable hybrid bridge and back-up power solutions for data center builds to be co-located at certain carbon-free energy facilities owned and operated by ENGIE in Texas.

This partnership leverages forward-thinking solutions and existing assets to develop scalable compute infrastructure designed for the age of AI. Conduit’s hybrid gas plus battery power solution, designed in partnership with Gruppo AB (“AB”), one of the largest and most prominent global providers of power generation solutions, prioritizes reliability, sustainability and speed-to-market.

Starting with two projects in Texas, Prometheus will deploy this hybrid power model for near-term bridging and back-up solutions for up to 300MW at each of its next-generation hyperscale data centers. The first facility is expected to come online in 2026, with additional locations planned for 2027 and beyond.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to building the infrastructure AI needs—fast, clean, and at scale,” said Trenton Thornock, Co-Founder and CEO of Prometheus Hyperscale. “Together with Conduit and ENGIE, we’re setting a new standard for sustainable hyperscale development.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to extend our proven low-carbon power solutions and capabilities from the energy industry into the fast-growing world of datacenters,” said Matt Herpich, CEO of Conduit. “This partnership will power the next wave of digital infrastructure with speed, confidence and sustainability.”

About Conduit Power

Conduit Power is an Independent Power Producer (“IPP”) and services platform established to design, build, own and operate natural gas and battery storage power generation for commercial and industrial customers. Conduit’s mission is to offer total power solutions that help our customers accelerate in-service dates, lower costs, improve operations, reduce carbon emissions, and capture more value for natural gas. For more information, please visit www.conduitpower.co. Conduit is backed by Grey Rock Investment Partners, a Dallas-based private equity firm that invests across the energy value chain focusing on investments in natural resources, geothermal power, carbon capture and sequestration, industrial decarbonization, and methane abatement on behalf of institutional investors.

About Prometheus Hyperscale

Prometheus Hyperscale puts energy first in powering the age of intelligence. By harnessing cleaner energy, Prometheus is building next-generation, liquid-cooled hyperscale data centers to deliver sustainable, efficient, and scalable infrastructure for AI and the digital economy. Led by seasoned energy executives and deeply experienced data center developers, Prometheus uses proprietary geothermal technology that enables zero water use, setting a new standard for sustainable infrastructure. Prometheus is redefining how data centers are built—driving innovation, sustainability, and speed to unlock a cleaner, smarter future. To learn more, visit PrometheusHyperscale.com.