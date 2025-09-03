Smartly Partners with Spotify to Expand Cross-Channel Advertising

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartly, the AI-powered advertising platform for creative, media, and measurement, today announced it is integrating with Spotify Ads Manager, giving brands and agencies the ability to run Spotify audio and video campaigns directly through Smartly alongside other major digital channels.

The collaboration combines Spotify’s highly-engaged environment with Smartly’s AI-powered creative scalability, real-time optimizations, and unified cross-channel measurement. With this partnership, advertisers will be able to build Spotify-compatible audio, display, and video ad formats in minutes using GenAI tools, intelligent templates, and repurpose social assets to scale campaigns seamlessly with AI-guided budget allocations and cross-channel measurement.

“Advertising is at its best when creativity, media, and intelligence work in harmony to reach people in the moments that matter,” says KMac, Chief Commercial Officer, Smartly. “Spotify commands consumer attention, and together we’re turning that attention into foresight, personalization, and outcomes. This partnership goes beyond efficiency, it unites two leaders to give marketers a predictive, unified view across channels and a clearer path to growth powered by creativity at scale.”

As marketers diversify their channel mix, Spotify offers an effective way to drive reach and engagement through its unique position at the intersection of content, context, and culture. The platform provides incremental reach that extends beyond social and traditional TV, with studies showing Spotify provides 22% more reach over social and 27& more than TV*. Pairing audio and video campaigns vs. audio only can also drive a 35% lift in purchase intent, converting attention into measurable action*. With Smartly, advertisers can optimize across channels in one unified view, driving incremental value and allowing them to act on performance in real time.

“As our ads business continues to evolve, I’m excited to share that we’re partnering with Smartly to expand access to Spotify Ads. Through Smartly’s AI-powered creative, automation, and measurement capabilities, advertisers will be able to plan, build, and optimize their Spotify campaigns entirely within Smartly’s workflow. This partnership is our latest move in our ongoing efforts to make it easier for advertisers to buy, create, measure, and drive results with Spotify Advertising,” says Per Sandell, VP, Product, Spotify.

The Spotify Ads Manager integration will soon be available for all Smartly customers.

ABOUT SMARTLY

Smartly is the AI-powered advertising technology company ranked as the leader in The Forrester Wave™: Creative Advertising Technologies. Our platform unifies creative and media to produce intelligent creative, dynamic, data-driven image and video assets optimized for seamless activation across channels. Brands manage, optimize, and scale high-performance campaigns in one place, achieving PwC-validated results, including a 5.5x return on ad spend (ROAS) and 42 minutes saved every hour.

We support 700+ brands and manage over $6 billion in ad spend globally. With strategic partnerships across major media platforms, including Amazon, Google, Meta, Pinterest, Reddit, Snap, Spotify, and TikTok, we help Fortune 500 companies deliver relevant advertising at speed and scale. Backed by deep media expertise and best-in-class customer support, we empower brands to maximize performance and drive real business outcomes. Visit Smartly.io to learn more.

ABOUT SPOTIFY

Since its launch in 2008, Spotify has revolutionised music listening. Our move into podcasting brought innovation and a new generation of listeners to the medium. In 2022, we took the next leap, entering the fast-growing audiobook market—continuing to shape the future of audio.

Today, more listeners than ever can discover, manage and enjoy over 100 million tracks, nearly 7 million podcast titles, and 350,000 audiobooks a la carte on Spotify. We are the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with more than 696 million users, including 276 million subscribers in more than 180 markets.