EverPass Media Secures Commercial Distribution Agreements for All Digital-Only NFL Games This Season, Expanding Existing Library of NFL Content

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EverPass Media (“EverPass”), the premier streaming platform delivering premium live sports content to commercial businesses, today announced it has secured commercial distribution agreements to show every live digital-only game in the 2025 NFL season, becoming the only platform that has access to all this content designed for bespoke distribution to the commercial market.

“As we gear up for this NFL season, we’re proud to be the only platform delivering all of the digital-only games to the commercial market this year,” said Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass Media. “We are excited to build off of our existing relationships with these partners to bring these important games to fans across the country looking to enjoy the games in the shared atmosphere of their favorite bars and restaurants. This not only showcases our strong positioning in the market, but it highlights EverPass’ commitment to being the premier provider of high-value content that drives deeper engagement for rightsholders, businesses and patrons alike.”

Today’s news comes as EverPass has renewed and expanded multiple agreements across streamers including Netflix (renewed as the exclusive commercial distributor for this year’s Christmas Day NFL games), Prime Video (expanded content partnership agreement, including the Black Friday game) and Peacock (existing licensing partnership through Peacock Sports Pass). These agreements further expand EverPass’ existing library of NFL content offerings, including NFL Sunday Ticket, featuring all out-of-market CBS/FOX Sunday afternoon games, and Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football package.

The full lineup of 2025 digital-only NFL games that will be available to stream directly via the EverPass platform includes:

All Thursday Night Football games, including Week 17 Christmas Day Prime Time game (Prime Video)*

games, including Week 17 Christmas Day Prime Time game (Prime Video)* Week 1 (Brazil): Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers – Friday, September 5, 2025 at 8:00pm ET

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers – Friday, September 5, 2025 at 8:00pm ET Week 13 (Black Friday): Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles – November 28, 2025 at 3:00pm ET (Prime Video)

Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles – November 28, 2025 at 3:00pm ET (Prime Video) Week 17 (Christmas Day): Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders – December 25, 2025 at 1:00pm ET (Netflix)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders – December 25, 2025 at 1:00pm ET (Netflix) Week 17 (Christmas Day): Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings – December 25, 2025 at 4:30pm ET (Netflix)

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings – December 25, 2025 at 4:30pm ET (Netflix) Week 17 (Saturday Exclusive): Peacock Holiday Exclusive (matchup and timing TBD) – December 27, 2025 (Peacock)

*Thursday Night Football is also commercially available via satellite and cable

Additional EverPass sports offerings include Prime Video (NBA, NASCAR, NWSL), Peacock Sports Pass (Premier League, Big Ten football and basketball), UEFA Champions League (Paramount+) and more. To learn more about how EverPass can bring premium live sports to your business, visit https://everpass.com/.

About EverPass Media

EverPass Media is the premier streaming platform dedicated to commercial businesses, that aggregates, distributes and enables streaming of live sports and entertainment content, and offers a wide array of consumer engagement and performance marketing tools for bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues. Launched initially as the exclusive distributor of NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments in the United States, EverPass partners with rightsholders, distribution partners and business owners to unlock greater access to premium live events and drive business growth. EverPass was founded in 2023 in partnership with RedBird Capital Partners and 32 Equity, the strategic investment arm of the National Football League. TKO Group Holdings, parent company of UFC and WWE, joined as an investor in 2024.