CloudTrucks Announces Expansion of Road to Independence Program With Addition of FleetFirst Leasing LLC, Opening New Pathways for Company Drivers to Become Owners

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For many professional drivers, the leap from company driver to independent owner-operator has become increasingly difficult. With truck and trailer payments at record highs and operating costs climbing, the path to ownership feels out of reach for too many. Today, FleetFirst Leasing LLC officially launched as an independent lease-to-own provider, joining CloudTrucks’ Road to Independence program and creating new opportunities for company drivers to take the next step toward business ownership.

“FleetFirst gives company drivers a fair, achievable path to ownership.” — Tobenna Arodiogbu, CEO, CloudTrucks Share

FleetFirst was created to deliver a simple, transparent, and achievable pathway for drivers who want to transition from company driver roles into ownership. Operated independently but within the same family as CloudTrucks, FleetFirst combines the stability of being part of the CloudTrucks ecosystem with a dedicated focus on lease-to-own. Available exclusively to drivers in the CloudTrucks network, FleetFirst offers a clearer path to independence and long-term success as owner-operators.

“Too many skilled drivers remain stuck as company drivers because the path to ownership feels out of reach,” said Tobenna Arodiogbu, CEO of CloudTrucks. “FleetFirst is about changing that by giving drivers a fair, achievable way to become true owner-operators and build long-term success on their own terms.”

Strengthening the Road to Independence Ecosystem

This expansion strengthens the Road to Independence program by adding new options for drivers while deepening the support behind them. FleetFirst enters as the newest lease-to-own provider, backed by Rush Truck Centers for equipment, and Pathway Leasing for lease management and driver support services. Together, these partners ensure FleetFirst drivers have both reliable trucks and the ongoing services needed to succeed once they take the step into ownership.

HEC continues as a founding partner in the program, offering its own proven lease-to-own opportunities that have already helped many drivers transition into ownership.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with CloudTrucks through the Road to Independence program,” said Mandy Morris, CPA, President of HEC Leasing. “By providing late-model tractors, in-house financing, and same-day credit approval, we’re helping more drivers — whether first-time or seasoned owner-operators — get into reliable equipment quickly and start earning from day one.”

Together with partners like FleetFirst, Rush Truck Centers, Pathway, and HEC, CloudTrucks is making ownership more accessible and achievable for company drivers ready to take the next step.

About FleetFirst

Launched in 2025, FleetFirst Leasing LLC is a lease-to-own provider dedicated to helping company drivers transition into ownership. FleetFirst offers fair, transparent, and achievable lease-to-own options designed to put more drivers on the path to independence.

About CloudTrucks

CloudTrucks is a technology provider empowering trucking entrepreneurs to make the most of every run. CloudTrucks’ solutions streamline administrative bottlenecks and make it easier for drivers to run their business. Since the company was founded in 2019, CloudTrucks has raised investments from Craft Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Tiger Global and other top venture firms, and facilitated over $320 million in payments to truck drivers across the United States. To learn more, visit https://www.cloudtrucks.com/.