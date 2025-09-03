GSA and ServiceNow Strike Landmark OneGov Deal to Accelerate AI-Driven Government Modernization

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced a OneGov agreement with ServiceNow to power AI-first modernization for a new era of government. The ServiceNow AI Platform could boost workflow efficiencies by up to 30% based on projections—using AI to streamline a wide range of business processes. The agreement will streamline agentic transformation through a simplified licensing model for eligible federal customers, including discounts of up to 70% off the list price on upgrades to a new Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) Pro and ITSM Pro Plus bundle. ServiceNow is also offering a 40% discount off the list price on upgrades to a standalone version of ITSM Pro, providing flexibility for agencies seeking core IT service management capabilities with intelligent automation features such as predictive analytics, process mining, and workforce optimization.

"The Trump Administration is committed to leveraging the power of AI to transform government operations and enhance citizen services, ensuring we operate with efficiency and agility, while leveraging innovative technology,” said GSA Acting Administrator Michael Rigas. “This partnership with ServiceNow will be instrumental in streamlining government technology, driving efficiency, and unlocking significant taxpayer savings.”

“This agreement is a logical next step in the AI transformation of government and positions us to deliver on the administration’s goals for efficiency, productivity, and the priorities outlined in President Trump’s AI Action plan,” said Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum. “We are excited to partner with ServiceNow as we work to accelerate federal innovation and efficiency with a powerful, AI-first platform to connect and streamline the government’s technology stack.”

“When President Trump says the federal government needs to operate like a best-run business, he means it. ServiceNow’s role as the AI control tower for this transformation has never been more relevant,” said Bill McDermott, chairman and CEO, ServiceNow. “Our AI platform and solutions will help every federal agency consolidate the past, strengthen security, and deliver better outcomes for the American people.”

Key Features of the Agreement:

Federal agencies can access these products at pre-negotiated discounts of up to 70% off list prices, with options available for both FedRAMP High (IL4) and National Security Cloud (IL5) environments. These discounts can be awarded as a 1-year term available through the duration of the contract period of performance.

ITSM Pro and Pro Plus bundle upgrade : Available at a 70% discount off the Pro/Pro Plus Unrestricted User list price through September 2028, ServiceNow's flagship bundled products transform IT impact and delivery with resilient, productivity-boosting services. This bundle, designed for faster adoption of ITSM's AI features, includes ServiceNow Now Assist for advanced agentic capabilities and offers: ServiceNow AI Platform : ServiceNow's AI-native platform provides a unified architecture for intelligent automation across government – from IT to security to HR to citizen services. Agencies can unlock greater value from the platform by upgrading to Pro Plus across the full product suite—driving efficiency, streamlining operations, and delivering results in an open, connected environment. Agentic AI : AI agents from ServiceNow augment employee efficiency by reducing duplicative work and delivering a seamless user experience. Thousands of out-of-the-box AI agents can be up and running quickly, with outcomes that improve incident resolution times, provide real-time recommendations, summarize case data to accelerate approvals, and improve SLA compliance.

ITSM Pro upgrade (Standalone Option): Also available at a 40% discount off the Pro Unrestricted User list price through September 2026, ITSM Pro offers a versatile solution for agencies in need of core IT service management capabilities with intelligence and other predictive features built in. ITSM Pro supports automation, analytics, and mobile service delivery within a secure FedRAMP High or IL5 environment. It comes with tools such as predictive intelligence, mobile publishing, analytics, and virtual agents to help agencies update old systems and improve services easily.

Aligned with President Trump’s Executive Order on procurement consolidation and GSA’s OneGov Strategy, the new licensing model advances a streamlined, cost-effective approach to federal IT. ServiceNow’s AI capabilities drive more than 200 million government tasks annually, accelerating operations and enhancing services for millions of Americans.

Supporting the White House’s America’s AI Action Plan, this agreement provides agencies with direct access to a mission-ready AI platform. Together with GSA’s OneGov Strategy, this approach delivers faster modernization, stronger collaboration, and significant cost savings for taxpayers.

For more details and how to access this offer, visit the OneGov website.