Positive Development Expands Developmental Therapy Services for Oklahoma Families

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Positive Development, the leading provider of developmental therapy for children with developmental differences and their families, announced a new partnership with Oklahoma Complete Health. The partnership will bring an innovative, evidence-informed care model to improve therapy services for SoonerSelect families in northeast Oklahoma.

This new model will reduce barriers, improve outcomes and expand access to care for many of our members with neurodivergent differences and their families. Share

Traditionally, behavioral health, speech, and occupational therapies are offered by separate providers, in different locations and with little coordination. This new partnership with Oklahoma Complete Health places all of these care services in one location. Families can now get speech therapy, occupational therapy and behavioral health support through one easy and centralized program. The bundling of therapy services focuses on building social, emotional and intellectual capacities in children, particularly those with developmental differences like autism. Oklahoma Complete Health members will have access to coordinated and effective care for their children who are at risk or have been diagnosed with autism.

“Positive Development will provide our members with a coordinated approach that combines multiple therapies into one cohesive model of care,” said Oklahoma Complete Health President and CEO Clay Franklin. “This new model will reduce barriers, improve outcomes and expand access to care for many of our members with neurodivergent differences and their families.”

“Our relationship-based developmental therapy model was created to deliver better outcomes than current approaches and provide a better patient experience,” said Mike Suiters, Co-founder and CEO of Positive Development. “We look forward to partnering with Oklahoma Complete Health so we can bring our individualized care and neurodiversity-affirming therapy to as many families as possible.”

Positive Development serves the city of Tulsa and nine surrounding counties, providing families with in-home as well as in-center developmental therapy services. Positive Development also provides educational services to parents and caregivers to support the care of their children.

Families and community members located in Tulsa and the surrounding area are invited to attend Positive Development’s grand opening celebration of its new Tulsa therapy center that will be held on Saturday, September 6 from 1-4:00 p.m. CDT. Attendees can schedule time to talk to Positive Development staff to learn more about the company and its service offerings as well as enjoy complimentary ice cream treats, drinks, activities and more. RSVP here: https://positive.dev/mrxe3xvt.

About Positive Development

Since 2020, Positive Development has been on a mission to deliver developmental therapy to as many autistic children and families as possible. Positive Development’s team represents dedicated parents, devoted family members, impassioned self-advocates and pioneering clinicians. Together, they have experienced the transformative power of high-quality Developmental Relationship-Based Interventions (DRBI) therapy firsthand – personally, professionally and scientifically. As the largest provider of developmental therapy in the country, Positive Development is committed to broadening access to this life-changing approach while establishing best practices in clinical support. The company’s dedication to outcomes measurement and evaluation benefits all families served.

About Oklahoma Complete Health

Oklahoma Complete Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Oklahomans through a range of health insurance solutions. Oklahoma Complete Health serves our communities by focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan (Ambetter) and its Medicare Advantage Plan (Wellcare). Oklahoma Complete Health is a subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. For more information visit www.oklahomacompletehealth.com.