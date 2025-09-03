Green Rebates and Seinergy Mutually Agree to Unwind Acquisition Agreement and Continue as Independent Companies

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Rebates and Seinergy, the leading rebate and incentive management companies specializing in the horticulture industry, today announced the mutual decision to rescind their previously announced acquisition agreement. Originally announced in December 2024, the transaction outlined Green Rebates’ intent to acquire Seinergy, a fellow provider of rebate services within the horticulture industry. As of June 9, 2025, both companies have formally agreed to unwind the agreement and return to operating independently.

About Green Rebates

Green Rebates is a leading rebate and incentive management company specialized in serving the horticulture industry and created by experts in the field. Leveraging its market-leading rebate expertise, established relationships with dozens of utilities and a vast network of hardware providers, Green Rebates empowers cultivators, investors, manufacturers and facility operators to make more strategic decisions on capital investment purchases. Its team of experts with extensive knowledge of light fixtures, HVAC systems and dehumidifiers helps hundreds of cultivators achieve maximum value from their rebate and incentive opportunities, with some rebates covering up to 100% of project costs. To date, Green Rebates has secured more than $75 million in rebates and saved more than 500 million kilowatt-hours. To learn more, visit greenrebates.com.

About Seinergy

Seinergy is a pioneer in delivering energy rebates to indoor horticulture customers across North America. Its founders have been rooted in utility program planning, evaluation and policy since 2008. Bob Gunn, CEO and founder of Seinergy, was a first mover in the cannabis lighting rebate space. Since 2014, Seinergy has been advocating for cultivators at the project, program and policy levels, affecting beneficial change with utility program providers and energy regulators alike. Seinergy’s knowledge of energy, utilities, efficiency and cost saving measures enables growers to dramatically boost profits. To learn more, visit seinergy.com.