The Pearl Bitcoin Fund Appoints HC Global as Fund Administrator, Strengthening Investor Confidence and Compliance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Pearl Bitcoin Fund LLC (the “Fund”), one of the nation’s first Bitcoin investment vehicles that aims to eliminate long-term capital gains taxes on Bitcoin, today announced the appointment of HC Global as its fund administrator. HC Global, which oversees $40 billion in assets under administration, will provide independent oversight of the Fund’s financial reporting, investor onboarding, and several compliance functions.

"For serious Bitcoin investors seeking secure, tax-advantaged growth, this Fund delivers professionalism and transparency unmatched in the market." Share

The Fund is managed by The Pearl Fund Management Company (the “Firm”) and led by Managing Partner Brian P. Phillips. The Fund combines tax advantages of Opportunity Zone (OZ) investing with the growth potential of Bitcoin. Its innovative structure aims to help accredited investors eliminate long-term capital gains taxes after a 10-year hold period—something not available from Bitcoin ETFs or traditional digital asset funds.

“Investor confidence is central to everything we are building,” said Phillips. “HC Global’s role ensures that a trusted institutional partner independently verifies every subscription, engages in net asset value (“NAV”) calculations, and provides an array of compliance checks. For serious Bitcoin investors seeking secure, tax-advantaged growth, this represents a level of professionalism and transparency unmatched in the market.”

Institutional Oversight and Daily NAV Calculation

As Fund administrator, HC Global will provide full administrative services, including:

Calculating the Fund’s and The Pearl Bitcoin Company LLC’s (the “Company”) NAV;

Providing independent pricing;

Monitoring capital activity at the Fund and Company level;

Cash control;

Investor Relations, including preparing and distributing monthly LP statements;

Performing Anti-Money Laundering and Know Your Customer requirements; and

Preparing financial statements and coordinating annual audits.

“The Fund has built something truly innovative through a fund structure that unlocks tax-free Bitcoin capital growth within the Opportunity Zone framework, and we are delighted to be selected as the fund administrator in this breakthrough category,” said Ghufran Rizvi, COO of HC Global Fund Services. “Our role is to provide the independent administration and oversight that serious investors expect for this kind of long-term commitment.”

Legal Expertise and Independent Audit of Financial Statements

The Fund’s legal documentation has been prepared by Cole-Frieman & Mallon LLP, a law firm specializing in investment fund structures, with additional corporate work handled by law firm Dykema. The Fund will also engage an independent auditor, adding another layer of investor protection in an industry still rebuilding trust after high-profile failures.

The Fund is available exclusively to accredited investors with a minimum investment of $500,000. U.S. taxable investors and entities that have recently realized capital gains can invest into the Fund, with a goal to realize 100% tax-free after a 10-year hold period.

For more information, contact invest@thepearl.fund.

About the Pearl Bitcoin Fund

The Pearl Bitcoin Fund is a pioneering investment firm that combines the tax advantaged benefits of Opportunity Zone investing with high-growth businesses. As one of the first and most recognized Opportunity Zone Business (OZB) funds, the Firm has helped investors unlock tax-free wealth creation through structured, long-term investments. The Firm was founded by Brian P. Phillips, a seasoned investor ranked in the top 10 OZ fund managers by Forbes. Visit https://www.thepearl.fund for more.

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and prepared by the Firm. It is not an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any of the securities described herein. Such an offer or solicitation will only be made via means of offering documents (private placement memorandum, limited partnership agreement and related subscription materials), all of which must be read and completed in their entirety. An investment in the Fund is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Investors should consult their own advisors regarding the tax consequences and risks related to an investment in the Fund.